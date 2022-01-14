The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will be permitted to enforce its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on health care providers, including Ballad Health facilities, that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding, the Supreme Court decided Thursday.
Under the rule, first vaccine doses will be required by Jan. 27 and second doses, if applicable, by Feb. 28.
Ballad released a statement on Thursday addressing the Supreme Court’s decision to let the mandate stand.
“On January 3, Ballad Health submitted a letter to the administrator of the United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) outlining our concerns with a sweeping federally imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. In it, Ballad Health also provided recommendations to CMS in the event the United States Supreme Court were to permit the mandate moving forward,” the statement says. “We hope CMS will take our recommendations into serious consideration.”
In the letter to CMS, Ballad’s CEO Alan Levine requested the possibility of a waiver system, which could exempt certain hospitals, including Ballad facilities, as well as requesting that the vaccine mandate deadline delayed to allow Ballad more time to increase its employee vaccination rate.
Levine also asked CMS for flexibility in enforcing the mandate to allow for hospitals such as Ballad’s to prioritize appropriate staffing levels when necessary.
However, although Ballad officials are concerned about how the mandate will affect staffing at their already short-handed facilities, Ballad will comply with the mandate.
“In the meantime, it is clear that Ballad Health must comply with the Medicare Conditions of Participation or risk leaving hundreds of thousands of people insured through the Medicare and Medicaid program in our region without access to their trusted healthcare providers,” the statement from Ballad says. “Ballad Health will take the appropriate steps to allow its team members to request religious or medical exemptions in compliance with federal law, and will comply with the Medicare Conditions of Participation, including the requirement that team members, and anyone interacting with our hospitals, be vaccinated.”
According to Levine, about 60% of non-physicians employed at Ballad are fully vaccinated.