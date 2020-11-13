Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were recorded for Greene County Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Thursday showed a new peak of 224 hospitalizations across the healthcare system’s service area.
There are currently 341 active cases in Greene County, according to the state health department.
The new cases reported Thursday bring the total number of local cases since the pandemic began to 2,381.
No new local deaths were included in Thursday’s report from the state. A total of 63 Greene County residents have died from the virus.
More than 241,000 people nationwide have died from the virus, which is surging across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Twenty-four Greene Countians who tested positive for COVID-19 were moved to the inactive/recovered category Thursday, as Thursday marked 14 days past the onset of symptoms or positive test, if asymptomatic. The total number of inactive/recovered cases now stands at 1,977.
The state health department also reported 76 new cases in Sullivan County, 66 new cases and one new death in Washington County and 61 new cases in Carter County.
Hospitalizations also rose in those counties, according to Thursday’s report from the state. Three new hospitalizations were reported for Sullivan County, two in Washington County and three in Carter County. The total numbers of people in those counties to require hospitalization due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic stand at 183 in Washington County, 288 in Sullivan County and 124 in Carter County.
No new hospitalizations were reported for Greene County, leaving the total number of Greene County residents to require hospital care due to the virus since the start of the pandemic at 108.
According to the COVID-19 Scorecard from Ballad Health for Thursday, the positive rate across the health care system’s service area for the past seven days is 16.7%. That rate is up from 16% listed in Wednesday’s Scorecard.
According to state data, the positive rate in Greene County for the last seven days is 14.9%.
Over the past seven days, fifty-nine people hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities for COVID-19 have died.
The 224 people hospitalized with the virus Thursday surpassed the previous high of 217 listed in Wednesday’s Scorecard.
Thursday’s Scorecard also lists six patients hospitalized with virus symptoms awaiting a test result.
There are 43 people in Ballad Health intensive care units, with 22 of those on ventilators.
Statewide there were 3,344 new cases and 27 deaths reported Thursday. In total since the start of the pandemic there have been 296,725 cases in Tennessee and 3,788 Tennessee residents have died from the virus.