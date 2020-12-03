Due to increasing cases and projections for further surges in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Ballad Health is suspending elective surgeries for 30 days effective Monday in order to redeploy staff to assist with COVID-19 care. This includes those currently scheduled.
Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of the health care system, made the announcement Wednesday during a weekly media briefing. Officials also announced that members of the National Guard have been deployed to the region to assist with testing in order to redeploy additional staff.
"We are obviously very concerned about capacity issues, and we would rather be proactive and move now to redeploy staff as opposed to having it hit our front door and not be prepared for it," Levine said.
Levine said there are no plans to furlough any staff members, as they are all needed to help in other areas. Some lower licensed or unlicensed staff may also be redeployed to assist with some nursing duties to increase capacity.
"Unfortunately we are at the point we have to make this decision," said Dr. Clay Reynolds, chief physician executive. "We attempted to take every possible step to avoid postponing non-emergent procedures, but we find ourselves at a point where it's necessary to preserve workforce and resources in order to meet the surge of COVID patients into our hospitals."
"The decisions that we've made concerning surgeries are very difficult," said Chief Administrative Officer Eric Deaton. "Even though it's a non-emergent or elective case, it could change the way a person lives their life."
Some cases that may technically be considered non-emergent will not be postponed, such as treatments for cancer and certain chronic conditions.
"It's important to note that this will not be some random decision on the elective cases that are canceled," Reynolds said.
Ballad Health is using the Elective Surgery Acuity Scale, which involves surgeons heavily in the decision making process on which cases are emergent or non-emergent, Reynolds said.
Ballad Health aims to increase capacity to 460 beds designated specifically for COVID-19 patients.
All patients affected will be contacted by their surgeon's office, and anyone with questions about their procedure should contact their physician, Reynolds said.