As the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health facilities surpassed 200 Monday, the system announced it is initiating a temporary suspension this week of elective procedures that require overnight stays in all of its hospitals.
Leaders in the health care system said it is continuing efforts to create more capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
The deferral is to begin this week as surgery schedules permit of all non-emergency, elective procedures that require a patient to stay overnight in a hospital, according to the health system. Greeneville Community Hospitals East and West are operated by Ballad Health.
The measure comes after a significant increase of virus cases in the region and in Greene County in the past several weeks. In October, 6,839 new cases were reported in Northeast Tennessee, with 778 of those in Greene County, the highest monthly rate since the pandemic began.
On Monday, Greene County had 25 new cases of the virus and one additional death reported in the daily COVID-19 update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county has 363 people with active cases of the virus, the report stated. Since the pandemic began in March, 1,998 people in Greene County have contracted the virus, and 56 have died from the illness.
In the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee served by Ballad Health, there were 140 new cases reported on Monday, according to the Health Department data. Greene County had the highest number of new cases in the region.
Within the 10 counties, there were 3,006 active cases on Monday. The two most populous counties in the region have the most — Sullivan with 806 and Washington with 705. Greene County had the third highest number and is also the third most populous.
Nationally, COVID-19 deaths rose past 230,000 on Monday as the nation has seen nearly 9.2 million cases so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
STAFF TO BE REASSIGNED
Ballad Health staff in main operating rooms, cardiovascular operating rooms and cardiac catheterization labs will be those primarily affected by the the deferrals, according to a memo from the Corporate Emergency Operations center, which is coordinating the health system’s coronavirus response.
No furlough of personnel is planned at this time due to the deferrals and anyone whose schedule is impacted by the postponement of elective procedures will be reassigned to other areas to assist with the COVID-19 surge, the memo states.
“As a health system, and as a community, we are in a truly difficult situation and action must be taken,” the memo states.
Reaching a new peak in hospitalizations and “with an ever-climbing positivity rate and new infections every day, this is a necessary measure to ensure we have enough capacity and staffing to care for our critically ill patients,” the memo continues.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities had increased to 202 on Monday, according to the COViD-19 scorecard issued daily by the health system. Nine additional patients have been admitted with symptoms and are awaiting test results.
This newest measure to increase capacity to treat coronavirus patients follows the recent reduction of elective, non-emergency surgeries at Holston Valley Medical Center in the past few weeks.
Two of the people hospitalized are local residents as two new hospitalizations were reported for Greene County Monday in the Tennessee Department of Health report. Ninety-eight people locally have been hospitalized due to the virus since the pandemic began.
The number of new cases and the positivity rate are two of the measures Ballad Health uses in its modeling to make projections about future hospitalizations. Ballad Health officials state that thus far in the pandemic, about 7%-8% of people who contract the virus will require hospital care.
The region served by Ballad Health has a positivity rate of 17%, while Greene County’s rate is 14.6%. The positivity rate indicates the percentage of people who had a positive result among all the people tested in the region and county, respectively, in the preceding seven days.
LOCAL MEASURES
To help curb the spread of the virus locally, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison on Friday issued an executive order extending a local mask mandate through Dec. 29.
That order states that “all residents, visitors, employees or patrons of business, industry, restaurants, retail, organizations or venues are required to wear or shall require the wear/use of infection control masks or other such facial coverings to assist with control of droplet/breath/projectile transmission of COVID 19.”
On Friday Morrison also signed an extension of the declaration of a health state of emergency in Greene County that asks residents to take continued action to try to suppress the spread of the virus in the community.
Residents are encouraged to refrain from travel unless absolutely necessary and to take extra safety protection measures such as social distancing at least 6 feet from others, wearing a mask and frequently washing their hands.
“Take this pandemic seriously,” the declaration urges residents. “This virus is unpredictable from person to person. Do not assume if you get infected, the symptoms will be mild and transient. We must do all we can do to prevent the further spread of this serious, invisible, on-going public health threat. There is not a definitive treatment and no cure, and the consequences can be deadly for any age or condition, but especially the elderly, those with co-morbid illness, previous cancer treatment, diabetes or obesity.”
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.