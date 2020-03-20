With additional cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the region Friday, Ballad Health announced additional measures as it addresses the continually changing situation.
The health care system announced postponement of elective surgical procedures for the near future and visitation restrictions that allow no visitors at hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities except in cases of pediatric patients, expectant mothers in birthing units and babies hospitalized in the neonatal unit at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
The first confirmed case in Greene County was announced Friday morning by Tusculum University, and two cases were reported in Washington County. (See related article)
Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health, announced in a media conference Friday that effective immediately, patients would not be allowed to have any visitors at a hospital, nursing home and long-term care facility. Ballad Health had earlier this month restricted visitation to one visitor per patient in the hospital while closing nursing homes and long-term care facilities to visitors.
Exceptions to the new policy will be pediatric patients who can have one parent or guardian visit and that the spouse or partner of an expectant mother can be in the delivery room, Deaton said. The other is patients in the neonatal ICU can have two parents or guardians visit at the same time.
Other exceptions may be made according to situations, and physicians and staff at facilities will be given the authority to determine when those exceptions need to be made, he said.
No one under 18 will be allowed in a facility, he said, and all entrances to facilities will be locked except the one through which any visitor will be screened before allowed inside.
Ballad Health Executive Chairman, President and CEO Alan Levine said the decision was made after serious consideration.
“We know this is will be difficult for families, but it is a very logical step to take to help protect their loved ones and their caregivers,” he said.
POSTPONING SURGERIES
Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive at Ballad Health, said the decision was made to temporarily discontinue elective surgeries after discussions with system physicians. The postponement of the elective procedures is also in accordance with recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid.
“We felt it was important to protect caregivers and patients,” Runnels said of the decision. Patients who have elective surgeries scheduled will be contacted by their caregivers about the postponement and possible rescheduling.
The decision to postpone a patient’s surgery will be made by the physician, and procedures will continue as scheduled if the clinician determines it would be harmful to the individual’s health and wellbeing to postpone, he said.
By postponing the elective surgeries, the health care system will be better able to use the supplies it has on hand to respond to coronavirus, including protective equipment for doctors and nurses, Levine said.
When asked about the supply of protective equipment and ventilators, Levine responded, “Right now we believe we are in good shape. But, that does not mean that we want to be foolish with how we use our supplies.”
The system has 220 ventilators overall, with 164 in intensive care units and the remainder in operating and emergency rooms, Levine said. In addition, the system has a company that keeps a cache on hand for it in emergencies and a supplier who had indicated it can supply the equipment.
Currently, 56 patients are using ventilators among the 154 being cared for in Ballad Health ICU units, he said.
Social distancing and measures such as drive-thru testing are important to slow the spread so it is manageable for the system to care for patients and its resources not be overwhelmed, Levine said.
“If we have a close to 20% rate of cases that require hospitalization, we can manage well,” he said. “If it gets higher than that percentage, it will be a problem for the system.”
The decrease in surgeries will have a significant impact on Ballad Health financially, Levine said, Hospitals all over the nation are experiencing the same situation with declining volumes due to the coronavirus, he said, but Ballad Health is in better shape than some hospitals that have a much smaller cash reserve and may face a financial crisis soon.
He said that no reduction of staff is currently planned as many may be reassigned to other duties as needed, but it could be a possibility as the situation unfolds.
All businesses and organizations are seeing negative economic effects due to the coronavirus, and Ballad Health officials are taking that into account as they make decisions.
“We are extremely sensitive to the fact that decisions we made will have a cascading effect on the region,” he said.