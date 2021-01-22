Ballad Health is “winding down” its Tennessee-based community vaccination centers in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol due to policy changes by the state Department of Health related to allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
The CVCs in Kingsport and Bristol will stop giving first doses of the vaccine on Saturday, while the CVC in Johnson City will provide its final first dose on Friday, according to a news release from the health care system.
All three Tennessee centers will still provide second-dose vaccines to everyone who received their first shot.
After the second-dose administration is complete, the Kingsport and Bristol CVCs will close.
The future of the Johnson City CVC “will be evaluated, pending future first-dose vaccine allocations from the Tennessee Department of Health,” the news release said.
“Ballad Health is proud to have supported the vaccination effort in Tennessee in support of the Tennessee Department of Health and the Metropolitan Sullivan County Health Department,” the release said.
Ballad Health has provided more than 27,600 vaccine doses in Northeast Tennessee, amounting to more than 59% of the 46,275 vaccinations provided in those counties as of Monday. Vaccination rates in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia “far outpace” statewide averages in both Tennessee and Virginia, and also national averages, the release said.
Ballad Health established its community vaccination centers with the support of the Tennessee and Virginia departments of health to assist with vaccine distribution and provide the shots to community health care workers, frontline caregivers and some community members who are over the age of 75.
The Tennessee Department of Health recently made a policy decision to shift distribution away from hospitals. The supply of vaccines being provided to Ballad Health from the state Department of Health “has been reduced substantially,” the release said.
“Decisions regarding the amount of vaccines and where they are distributed are made solely by state departments of health. Future vaccination distribution, including the expansion of the vaccine to other age groups, job roles and risk categories, is dependent on guidance by Tennessee and Virginia departments of health,” the release said.
Any vaccine-related questions in Tennessee or Virginia should be directed to the respective local and state departments of health.
VARIANT NOW IN TENNESSEE
Ballad Health also announced that the Tennessee Department of Health has now identified five cases within the state of the more contagious COVID-19 variant first found in the United Kingdom, commonly known as B-117.
“Ballad Health is in a race to achieve as much vaccination as possible before the new variant reaches our local population. The UK variant has not been determined to be deadlier than the original virus, but it does appear to spread more easily,” the health care system said in its news release.
Because the variant could impact East Tennessee’s population, “Ballad Health urges anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine to take it as soon as possible and as supply is available,” the release said.
The health care system, which operates in 21 counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, “remains poised to continue working with local health departments and health districts to assist as requested.”
Ballad Health team members currently working at Ballad Health CVCs will be reallocated to assist the Sullivan County Health Department to support efforts at Bristol Motor Speedway, the release said.
Ballad Health still maintains a strong presence in testing, with six drive-through testing sites in the region, including one at Greeneville West Community Hospital.
Anyone experiencing symptoms and believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523.
Community members can also schedule COVID-19 testing online by visiting www.balladhealth.org or through the Ballad Health mobile app.
For additional information regarding Ballad Health’s COVID-19 efforts, visit www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.