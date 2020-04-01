Starting this week, Ballad Health will be among the first health care systems in the nation to deploy rapid testing for COVID-19, the coronavirus.
Instead of test results for COVID-19 taking five to seven days, this new rapid molecular test, developed by diagnostics company Cepheid, will provide patients in the Appalachian Highlands with test results in five to seven hours, according to a release from the health system.
“Ballad Health has been working hard to serve the needs of the community during this trying time and finding ways to streamline testing for COVID-19 has been one of our top priorities,” said Brad Price, senior vice president and chief integration officer at Ballad Health.
Price said Ballad Health will have the capacity to process approximately 50 of the rapid tests per day, but that number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.
“To better meet the needs of our community, our executive leadership team has decided to invest additional dollars into increasing the capacity so that we will be able to process around 400 rapid tests per day within the next two to three weeks,” Price said.
On March 21, Cepheid announced it had gained emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to use Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2, a rapid molecular diagnostic test for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.
The test is designed to operate on any of Cepheid’s more than 23,000 automated GeneXpert® Systems worldwide, including those within the Ballad Health system.
“We are eager to scale up our capacity,” said Eric Deaton, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Ballad Health, “and taking care to utilize rapid testing where it’s needed most. This prioritization helps us preserve needed personal protective equipment for our team members, and slow community spread.”
Ballad Health will prioritize in-patients needing testing, patients with severe symptoms presenting in Ballad Health emergency department and Ballad Health team members experiencing symptoms and exposed to COVID-19, the release stated.
Community members who suspect they may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should continue to utilize the screening process established by Ballad Health and can do so by calling the Ballad Health Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523.
Ballad Health advises those who have already been tested for COVID-19 at one of its facilities and are awaiting results that they do not need to be retested. These results will be provided by Ballad Health or the local health department when the results are provided by the laboratory companies previously processing the tests.
Individuals experiencing moderate symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, fever or shortness of breath are advised to call the Nurse Connect line to be screened. The hotline is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those in an emergency situation experiencing more severe systems should call 911.