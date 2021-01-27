Declining numbers in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have resulted in a decision by Ballad Health to resume elective surgeries beginning Feb. 1.
The announcement came during Wednesday’s weekly coronavirus briefing by Ballad Health. The first surgeries to be resumed will be outpatient surgeries with those that require an overnight stay or two or three days hospitalization coming later, according to Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health. Elective surgery deferral was put into place in November as a way to create more capacity within hospitals to care for virus patients.
Although the virus case numbers have declined, Ballad Health officials stress that the public needs to continue to be vigilant in taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus.
“We still have a very high rate of COVID-19 spread in our community,” said Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Health. “We need to continue to take precautions. If we don’t continue to do what we are doing — social distancing and mask wearing — the numbers will go back up.”
Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health, said the number of new cases in the region peaked at more than 7,000 with the surge following Thanksgiving. The surge following Christmas has not been as large as projected, but people still need to continue to take precautions with variants to the virus beginning to appear, he continued.
“We are seeing a decline in numbers each day, and we are very hopeful about that,” Deaton said. “We are cautiously optimistic about our numbers and that we are moving in the right direction. As we see numbers starting to decline, we still ask the community to focus on wearing masks, appropriate social distancing and frequent hand washing that we have talked about all along.”
On Wednesday, six new cases were reported for Greene County in the daily COVID-19 update from the Tennessee Department of Health. There are 294 individuals in the county with active cases of the virus, according to state report.
Since last March, 6,796 people in Greene County have contracted the virus. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported for the county on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 120 people have died from the virus and 161 have required hospital care.
In the Northeast Tennessee region served by Ballad Health, 208 new cases were recorded in the 10 counties, according to the state report. Greene County was one of four counties that had fewer than 10 new cases. Sullivan County had the most with 51.
VISITATION CHANGES
In addition to resuming elective surgeries, Ballad Health will begin allowing two visitors to visit a non-COVID-19 patient in its hospitals, starting immediately, Deaton said. For the past several months, one designated visitor was allowed for each patient as a measure to help prevent virus spread.
Visitors will continue to be screened on entry of a facility and will be required to wear a face mask. No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients, and visitation restriction continue unchanged at Ballad Health long-term care facilities and behavioral health centers.
The surgery and visitation changes have come as a result of the reduction of COVID-19 patients within Ballad Health facilities in the past few weeks, Deaton said.
Currently, the number of virus patients is around 20% of the total number of in-patients. On Wednesday, there were 157 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health hospitals and nine people admitted with virus symptoms awaiting test results, according to the health system. Of those patients, 29 were in intensive care units and 21 were on ventilators.
Contributing to the reduction in hospitalizations is a “Safer at Home” program that provides monitoring and care through telemedicine for people with the virus who are at the borderline of needing hospital care and has kept more than 100 people from hospitalization, according to Ballad Health officials. Currently, 160 people are receiving care in the program.
In addition to the hospitalization numbers, the positive rate for the region has fallen almost 10 percentage points in the past two weeks. For the past seven days, 19.1% of the people tested for the virus in the region had positive results. The positive rate for Greene County in the past seven days is 9.9%.
While it is good to see the positive rate declining, there is still progress to be made, Swift said. “It is still higher than we want it to be,” she said. “We want to get to less than 5%.”
Although other virus data shows improvement, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 have not shown a decline. December was the deadliest month for the virus thus far in the region, and Deaton said January was tracking to having a similar total. In Greene County, 28 deaths have been reported thus far this month.
Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for Ballad Health, said the recent deaths stem from the holiday surge and the numbers should be going down in two to three weeks. He explained that in the course of the virus, it is typically 10-11 days after symptoms begin that a person needs hospitalization, and that a patient often spends two to three weeks in the hospital prior to death.
VACCINATION CHANGES
No cases of people with the virus variants have been reported in the region thus far, Deaton said. A more contagious variant of the virus, first detected in the United Kingdom, has been identified in Tennessee. Travel bans have been established on the national level for travelers coming from Europe as well as from South Africa and South America, where other contagious variants have been identified.
“Regardless of any variants, we definitely want to see that the community has as many people as possible get vaccinated, but the existence of variants to the virus does create a new sense of urgency to get out doses as more supplies become available,” Deaton said.
Last week, Ballad Health announced that it was suspending its community vaccination centers in Tennessee due to a policy shift by the state’s Department of Health, which is guiding the vaccination distribution process and decides how the vaccine doses are distributed among providers giving inoculations to the public. The state is shifting more of its vaccine supplies to local health departments rather than hospitals.
East Tennessee has led the state in distributing vaccines, Deaton said, and about 12% of people in Northeast Tennessee have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. Both of the approved vaccines require two doses to receive full effectiveness.
Thus far, Ballad Health has administered about 26,000 first doses of vaccines in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. It has administered about 14,000 second doses, he said.
The community centers in Northeast Tennessee will remain open to provide second doses for people who received their first inoculation at one of the centers, Deaton said. The administering of first doses at those centers was suspended last week to ensure the health system has enough vaccines to provide the second dose.
Ballad Health will continue to partner with local health departments to provide support in the vaccination process and would be able to reopen the centers in Northeast Tennessee quickly if more vaccine is received, he said.
In Southwest Virginia, Ballad Health will begin to provide vaccines for members of the general public who are eligible to receive one and are not patients of one of the health system’s providers, Deaton said. To this point, the health system has been providing vaccines to its staff and patients of one of its providers.