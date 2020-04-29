Elective surgical procedures will be resumed in Ballad Health hospitals beginning Monday.
The resumption of the elective procedures and diagnostic tests will be in phases with the first week to include day-surgeries only, Ballad Health officials announced during a weekly COVID-19 media briefing Wednesday.
“We are taking a phased-in approach that has been outlined by a physician-led task force,” said Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health. “We don’t want to start doing a full slate of elective surgeries in the beginning to balance these surgeries with continuing to protect our team, patients and the community against the COVID-19 threat.”
In following weeks more complex surgeries will be added that may require an inpatient stay overnight or a few days as part of the phased resumption of the elective surgeries. That plan may be slowed if the number of coronavirus cases increases and there is a need to preserve personal protective equipment for those caring for COVID-19 patients, according to the Ballad Health officials.
Currently there are 12 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad Health facilities and eight who are in isolation as they are being tested for the virus, Deaton reported. More than 300 beds and 200 ventilators are available within the health system to care for COVID-19 patients.
In Greene County, there are 43 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to Wednesday’s report from the Tennessee Department Health. The count is up one from the number recorded Tuesday. The new case in Greene County was one of the 314 additional cases statewide reported Wednesday. There have been 10,366 cases reported in Tennessee.
During the briefing, officials announced that Ballad Health will begin offering coronavirus testing next week for anyone who feels that they need to be checked for the virus. Up to this point, Ballad Health has been following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for testing.
People who want to be tested are asked to continue to call the NurseConnect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for an appointment at the nearest testing site.
Those calling the line will be asked some screening questions by the nurse but these questions will be used as part of a research by Ballad Health to determine the prevalence of the virus in the population of the region. The results of the research study are to be published as part of the medical literature about the virus.
“Testing is key to success with any pandemic situation,” said Ballad Health Executive Chairman and CEO Alan Levine. “You test, isolate and do contract tracing of those infected. With increased availability and our ability to produce agents of the test, we can now offer a test to anyone who needs to be tested.”
PHASED SURGERY PLAN
Dr. Elizabeth Jackson, a general surgeon who practices at Holston Valley Medical Center and helped head the task force, explained the plan to begin the elective surgeries in phases.
For the first few weeks, the procedures will be limited in number according to the plan as well as governmental recommendations, Jackson said.
Initially, the procedures to be completed will be surgeries that can be completed within a day and the patient able go home that same day, she said. More complex surgeries that might require an overnight stay will follow in the second phase with the third phase those that will require hospitalization of a day or two or longer.
Patients who are scheduled for surgery should expect to be tested for COVID-19 prior to the procedure. Testing will help limit exposure of the virus to any member of a surgical team as well as other patients within the hospital and help ensure there are adequate supplies of protective equipment for its staff, she said.
If a patient tests positive for coronavirus, the surgery will be rescheduled and the person directed for the next steps to be taken in receiving treatment for the virus.
A person having surgery will be allowed to be accompanied by one other person the day of the procedure. Both will be asked to wear masks while inside the hospital and will go through the screening all visitors undergo in entering a facility, Jackson continued.
“The ultimate importance is safety, and these measures are intended to protect everyone,” she said.
Levine estimated that the backlog of surgeries in the region has reached about 5,000 since they were stopped in late March due to the pandemic.
Asked about concerns about catching the virus within a hospital setting, Levine responded that measures have been taken to ensure that patients who do not have the virus will not be exposed while in a facility.
“It is just my opinion, but I think one of the safest places to be is a surgical patient because of these measures,” he said.
Concern about catching the coronavirus should also not keep people from seeking necessary emergency care, Ballad Health officials said.
Health care professionals across the nation are increasingly concerned that people are not seeking needed care for emergencies, Levine said, as he encouraged people to call 911, go to an emergency room or use virtual health services provided through urgent cares if they need health care.
TESTING EXPANDED
The expanded testing involves the normal test procedure rather than the rapid testing that Ballad Health also has the capability to perform. The rapid testing, which returns results within hours, continues to be used at this time for hospitalized patients, emergency room patients with severe symptoms and Ballad Health caregivers, Levine said.
These tests will be sent to private labs to get results, he said, but those labs have ramped up their capabilities and are now returning tests within 24 hours.
Tests will be provided at a cost of $52 or can be billed to insurance, Levine said. The amount to be charged is what the tests cost the hospital system.
The COVID-19 testing Ballad Health uses is among those that have full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for reliability, Levine said.
There has been much attention lately to antibody tests to determine if a person has developed antibodies to the coronavirus, he said. Commercial labs have been given permission by the FDA to make the antibody tests available due to the pandemic, but those tests have not been through the process required by federal authorities to ensure a satisfactory level of reliability.
Ballad Health is also participating in a national study, led by the Mayo Clinic, that is analyzing the effectiveness of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma donated by people who have recovered from the virus. The study is focusing on whether use of the plasma with antibodies for the virus is an effective treatment for the illness.
Five people have been treated with convalescent plasma in Ballad Health facilities, Deaton said. One of those is a nurse who has worked at the Bristol Regional Medical Center for more than two decades.
That nurse was hospitalized for three weeks with the virus and was given plasma.
“Her husband says he believes that the plasma saved her life,” Deaton said. “If you have recovered from COVID-19, we ask you to donate your plasma. It can save someone’s life.”