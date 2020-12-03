The region is approaching a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said in the media briefing Wednesday.
“I would call it hopeful and grim,” Levine said.
Levine explained that there is a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of a vaccine, but developing immunity will take time even after it becomes widely available, and projections show further case increases over the coming weeks.
“We’re going to have to get through the Christmas and New Year season,” Levine said. “So while we’re hopeful, we’re also somewhat grim because of what we are seeing right now with the numbers.”
Ballad Health recorded a new high positivity rate of 20%, or one in five tests administered, in its service area for the past seven days on Wednesday. Officials said they are preparing for further increases of positivity, hospitalization and death rates.
Locally the Tennessee Department of Health recorded 26 new cases in Greene County on Wednesday. Deaths remained steady at 73. The county currently has 369 active cases.
‘GRIM’ NUMBERS
In addition to the new high regional positivity rate, Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Wednesday also included rising numbers of deaths and hospitalizations, and officials said that due to travel and gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday, they expect numbers to keep rising.
Fifty-three deaths of the virus have occurred in the past week, and there have been 723 deaths since the pandemic began. Levine said officials expected that number to rise further Wednesday.
According to the Scorecard there are currently 261 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities, four patients awaiting test results and 45 beds available.
“Our numbers in the hospitals are at all-time highs,” Levine said. “Based on our modeling, which unfortunately has proven to be very accurate, we anticipate that we could see volumes as high as 550 by the end of December.”
Officials said hospitalization numbers do not yet include increases from cases spread over the Thanksgiving holiday due to the course the virus typically takes.
Forty-seven COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, and 25 of those are on ventilators.
Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said with the number of COVID-19 ICU patients, the health care system is left with 13 or 14 beds across the system. Chief Infection Prevention Office Jamie Swift reported that patient occupancy stood at 93.6%, and 92% of ICU beds.
Deaton said the regional positivity rate is currently higher than that in the rest of the state, which stood at 14.8% on Wednesday, and twice that in Virginia, which was 8.3%.
As the positivity rate rises, the number of deaths also increases, and Deaton said that currently about 17% of patients, or one in six, admitted for COVID-19 care die.
Deaton said Ballad Health saw the highest number of deaths during one month in November, with its 141 eclipsing the previous high of 82.
Ballad Health has purchased a refrigerated morgue truck for Johnson City and Kingsport to deal with the rising and anticipated further rise in numbers of COVID-19 deaths, Levine said.
Swift also reported there are about 200 Ballad Health employees in quarantine or isolation who have either tested positive or are experiencing systems of the virus.
Swift urged anyone with any symptoms or who may have been exposed while traveling or gathering in large groups over the Thanksgiving holiday to get tested. Testing is readily available, Swift said.
“We know that the CDC guidance has updated that the most infectious period is two days before the onset of symptoms to five days after, so we’re really getting close from the Thanksgiving holiday to those people being in their most infectious period,” Swift said.
“The spread of COVID-19 is not under control in our area,” Deaton said. “The direction we are heading with our numbers is not sustainable.”
Officials urged flu vaccination in order to keep non-COVID hospitalizations down as much as possible.
HOPE IN VACCINE
Officials discussed hope in the vaccine development by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, which Levine called a light at the end of the tunnel, but stressed that it is crucial the public is aware of what to expect.
“This vaccine is a miracle,” Levine said. “The use of synthetic biology is a whole new approach to creating vaccines that sped up the process and brought us highly effective vaccines, the data shows, but it’s easy for the public to misunderstand how these vaccines will work and how quickly they will work.”
Levine and Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Reynolds explained that availability will be limited, and health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be prioritized first.
They also stressed the importance of being aware of the timeframe the vaccine and following immunity development will take.
“These first two vaccines, particularly with Pfizer and Moderna, will be a two-vaccination model which will be given 21 to 28 days apart,” explained Reynolds. “The immunity takes some time to develop even after that. According to the CDC it’s estimated it will take several weeks even after the second immunization to occur.”
“So when you get the first shot, that doesn’t mean you’re immediately immune,” Levine said.
Reynolds said limited quantities of a vaccine are expected within the next two weeks, and by CDC estimates all adults will be able to get the vaccine sometime in 2021.
“That’s really exciting news,” Reynolds said. “If we really want to get the pandemic behind us at some point, that is our best chance.”
Levine said Ballad Health plans to store vaccine supplies for the region in freezers in Bristol, Johnson City, Kingsport and Abingdon, Virginia.