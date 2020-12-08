The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, and the number testing positive for the virus, continue to reach new high marks within the region served by Ballad Health.
According to Tuesday’s COVID-19 scorecard, 290 people are being treated in Ballad facilities for the virus, and eight have been admitted with symptoms of the illness awaiting test results. Fifty-nine of the patients are in intensive care units with 31 on ventilators, according to the scorecard.
On Tuesday the health system, whose region includes Greene County, reported the positive rate reached 25.1% for the past seven days. That is the highest point yet during the pandemic and reflects that one in four people who were tested in the preceding week received a positive result.
A positive rate of less than 5% reflects that the virus spread is being brought under control with the ultimate goal being less than 1%.
Greene County had 56 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday and has 404 individuals with active cases of the virus, according to Tuesday’s coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The new cases bring the number of people in the county who have contracted the virus to 3,630.
The number of active cases declined 31 from Tuesday to reach the 404 point, according to the state report. Since the pandemic began in March, 3,150 people locally are counted by the state as having inactive cases as individuals who have reached 14 days past a positive test or onset of symptoms and were not hospitalized at that point.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported for Greene County on Tuesday. Seventy-six people have died from the virus locally and 132 people have required hospitalization to treat the virus.
The new cases of virus in the county and in the region declined somewhat from Monday’s tallies. Greene County was one of four counties that had more than 100 new cases reported by the state Department of Health on Monday.
Sullivan County was the only one of those counties that continued to have a new case count topping 100 in Tuesday’s report with 128 new cases. Washington County had 92 new cases on Tuesday with Greene County’s 56 new cases the third highest for the region. Hamblen County, which also had more than 100 new cases on Monday, reported 24 new cases Tuesday.
Across Tennessee on Tuesday, 6,019 new cases were reported as were 100 new deaths from the virus. Since the pandemic began, 414,749 people in Tennessee have contracted the virus, and 5,109 have died from the illness.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.