With a sustained drop in COVID-19 cases in Ballad Health facilities and across the Appalachian Highlands, Ballad is loosening restrictions and ending certain COVID-related programs to embrace moving back to once-normal health care practices.
Ballad made the announcement in a press release Monday.
Effective Monday the health system removed all COVID-related visitation restrictions in its offices and facilities. It will also stand down some COVID-19 contingencies and programs, such as the Corporate Emergency Operations Center, crisis staffing and the Safe at Home care models.
These changes are the result of significantly fewer regional COVID-19 cases.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard Monday showed 28 inpatients fighting COVID-19, down from an all-time high of 454 patients hospitalized with the virus Feb. 8.
New cases of COVID-19 also continue to fall across the Appalachian Highlands, mirroring similar trends reported across the state and country.
From April 7-14, active COVID-19 cases in the region dropped to 20.1 per 100,000 residents, compared to 23 the prior week, according to the news release.
“We are grateful to see the drop in COVID-19 cases across our region, and we welcome some normalcy back to our hospitals and our clinics,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer and incident commander of its CEOC. “We are remaining diligent in caring for and monitoring COVID-19 cases across the Appalachian Highlands, and we will be flexible and responsive as the situation changes so we can keep our communities safe and meet everyone’s health care needs.”
VISITATION RESTRICTIONS RELAXED
Ballad Health is removing restrictions to visitation in all facilities and will now welcome visitors between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This includes inpatient and outpatient units, Ballad Health Medical Associates offices, emergency departments and pediatric services.
Per the standard Ballad Health visitation policy, each patient may have two adult visitors at a time between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. They do not have to designate two specific visitors for the entire length of their stay.
Children over the age of 12 may visit hospitalized patients. Younger visitors are permitted if they are siblings of newborn patients or in end-of-life situations.
All visitors ages 2 and over are required to wear a mask when visiting patients in the hospital.
All children must have an adult with them while visiting the hospital.
Two visitors at a time will be permitted into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Visitors must be a parent, guardian or grandparent of the patient. Grandparents must be accompanied by the parent or guardian of the patient to visit. Siblings will not be allowed in the NICU at this time.
One visitor may remain with a patient overnight, and this visitor must be in the facility prior to 8 p.m. and remain in the patient’s room until 8 a.m. If that visitor leaves the facility at any point in the night, he or she will not be permitted re-entry until 8 a.m.
Visitation for behavioral health must be scheduled and approved prior to the visit, based on therapeutic indications.
Waiting rooms are open to visitors as well. In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), masks will be required in waiting rooms.
MASKING GUIDELINES UPDATES
Although COVID-19 inpatient hospital censuses and cases across the region remain low, all visitors and Ballad Health team members are still required to wear a mask in all patient care and public areas, such as in waiting rooms, hallways and cafeterias, Ballad's release states.
Masks may be removed during eating and drinking.
Ballad's release says this is being done as part of the system's commitment to keep all visitors, team members and patients safe.
The health system will no longer require masks for vaccinated Ballad Health team members working in non-patient care areas, such as a private office space.
EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER SUSPENDED
Effective Monday, Ballad Health has also suspended its Corporate Emergency Operations Center (CEOC), which was activated when the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the Appalachian Highlands in March 2020.
With the CEOC no longer formally meeting, Ballad Health will also cease sending weekly COVID-19 scorecards, with Monday's edition being the last.
"Ballad Health sincerely thanks everyone for their Herculean efforts in supporting the CEOC for the last 777 days," Ballad's press release says.
The health system will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Appalachian Highlands.
STAFFING AND CARE MODELS ADJUSTED
In another response to the decrease in COVID-19 cases, Ballad Health has suspended the Safe at Home program, which was intended to relieve health care workers and hospital beds when certain COVID-19 cases could receive appropriate virtual treatment.
The program kept hundreds of COVID-19 patients at home under Ballad Health medical supervision virtually or by phone. Safe at Home prevented COVID-19 inpatient cases from rising even higher, caring for more than 300 patients at a time during certain points of the pandemic, according to the news release.
Ballad Health will continue caring for current patients in the program, and they will receive full at-home treatment until they are past their active COVID-19 symptoms.
The Safe at Home program will be reactivated if COVID-19 cases rise again.
The health system has also ceased drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care locations, though it will continue testing urgent care patients.
Patients who seek COVID-19 testing will be redirected to their closest urgent care, primary care or pharmacy that offers this service.
Patients are encouraged to check community resources or call their primary care provider for testing availability.
COVID-19 PREVENTION EFFORTS CONTINUE
Ballad Health continues to encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot, as it has been proven to help protect people from COVID-19, according to the news release. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends additional boosters for certain individuals.
A second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is recommended for people ages 50 and older at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
A second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered to people 12 and older with conditions making them immunocompromised at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
People who would fit into this category would be those who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have left them immunocompromised.
A second booster dose of the Moderna vaccine may be given at least four months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to people 18 and older who are immunocompromised.
Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.