Ballad Health reported in a press conference Thursday that a record 436 COVID-19 patients were in the system's care, with 78 in Intensive Care and 55 on ventilators.
"These statistics have created a crisis state for our hospitals," Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.
Eighty-six percent of those in Ballad hospitals with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
"These things are providing a significant strain on our health system," Deaton said.
In the past week, 73 people have died of COVID-19 in Ballad facilities. One-third of deaths in the Ballad system the past week have been related to COVID-19, according to Deaton.
The positivity rate for the region is currently 44.7%. Ballad's target positivity rate is 5%.
"The omicron variant may not be as severe, but such an overwhelming number of cases is leading to higher admissions," Deaton said. "Our frontline caregivers have tremendous stress today. They're working very, very hard to take care of patients, and my thanks and appreciation goes out to them."
About one-third of Ballad's inpatient census is now made up of COVID-19 patients, according to Ballad Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine.
"This doesn't just affect people with COVID. It is heartbreaking and frustrating to see patients go to the emergency room and wait hours upon hours for treatment," Levine said. "There is a point when it is no longer safe to bring patients onto patient care floors. Once that happens on a unit, we have to stop sending patients up from the emergency room. So emergency room patients that are sick or injured and need care have to deal with the brunt of this."
This surge in hospitalizations due to the omicron variant of the virus has come at an already difficult time for the short-handed health care system.
"We have 834 Ballad team members out right now with COVID-19. That's about 7% of our workforce. About 79% of those team members are vaccinated, which serves as a reminder that the vaccines do work at mitigating the likelihood that you are admitted to the hospital or become seriously ill," Levine said. "We have to figure out how to get staff back to work."
Levine said that that the health system is doing all it can to not defer elective surgeries as it has in the past.
"There are so many other patients that need services, and we have a responsibility to those people," Levine said. "Today we have declared crisis staffing."
According to Levine, a crisis staffing declaration allows the health system to follow guidance put forth by the Centers for Disease Control to have asymptomatic COVID-19 positive employees come back to work.
"Team members who are home, have tested positive, and are asymptomatic are going to be asked to come back to work and help out," Levine said. "Team members who are positive and symptomatic, must be fever-free without the aid of fever-reducing medications for at least 24 hours."
Those employees that are COVID-19 positive and asked to return to work will not be allowed to work in oncology departments, NICUs, labor and delivery units, or Niswonger Children's Hospital. Those who return must wear personal protective equipment according to Levine.
"We need their help. As a hospital system that has to care for people that are very sick, it becomes more risky to keep people at home than to care for the people that need care in the hospital," Levine said. "We are going to do whatever we need to do to protect the safety of our patients and adequately support our staff. We are not going to put our patients at risk."
Ballad's staffing concerns could get worse in a hurry as the COVID-19 vaccination mandate through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services goes into affect for the system.
The CMS deadline for health care workers to get their first COVID-19 vaccination was Thursday. However, Ballad has given its employees until Feb. 11 to get their first vaccination.
Levine does not expect to have any issues with CMS by protracting the deadline because it is in an effort to get more people vaccinated and take part in the process.
"We also want to make sure that anyone wanting to seek an exemption can get one," Levine said. "We still have over 1,000 employees who have not taken the vaccine or have not submitted an exemption. We are going to do everything we can to ask our team members to get vaccinated."
Levine believes that CMS will not be unreasonable in its enforcement of the mandate, but if officials there believe that Ballad is not actively trying to comply, then penalties could be severe.
If those 1,000 employees do not receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or an exemption by Feb. 11, then they could face losing their jobs, which would leave Ballad's staffing levels in a disastrous position, according to Levine.
"I can't even imagine what it would look like to terminate 1,000 employees right now," Levine said. "There is not a single hospital in the system that wouldn't feel the impact in staffing if that many team members were fired."
According to Levine, Ballad also cannot appeal to the National Guard for help, as an executive order from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee must be in place for that to be permitted. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed such an order that would permit the use of the National Guard in Virginia hospitals just days ago.
Ballad forecasts that the region may be near the peak of the omicron surge of the virus, expecting high numbers to last about another seven days before system officials hope they begin to drop, according to Deaton.
Chief Nursing Executive Dr. Lisa Smithgall said that she had not seen hospitals so overwhelmed in her entire career.
"I went into nursing 39 years ago, and I've never seen anything like this and I don't think my colleagues have either," Smithgall said.
Smithgall then thanked Ballad's healthcare workers by quote a passage from the Bible.
"The Bible says in Esther 4:14, 'You have come to your position for such a time as this.' This verse invokes courage and hope in me, and I pray it does in you, too," Smithgall said. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your service during these unprecedented times."
MONOCLONAL ANITBODY TREATMENTS SCARCE
Ballad Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Mark Wilkinson made it clear during Thursday's press conference that the use monoclonal antibody treatments have been greatly reduced in recent weeks.
"We used monoclonal antibodies that were effective against the delta variant of the virus under an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Unfortunately, the omicron variant is not affected by those monoclonal antibody treatments," Wilkinson said.
The FDA rescinded its emergency authorization for two monoclonal antibody treatments – bamlanivimab and etesevimab (administered together) and REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) on Monday due to their ineffectiveness at combating the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Although another monoclonal antibody therapy, sotrovimab, remains authorized by the FDA and effective against the omicron variant, it is hard to find.
"Sotrovimab is in short supply. We have only given out 50 doses a week for the past two weeks. We only had 50 doses available last week across the whole system," Wilkinson said. "So we have to be good stewards of that supply."
Ballad officials say they will continue to consult the National Institute of Health panel’s COVID-19 treatment guidelines in assessing which patients are right for the scarce monoclonal antibody treatment.