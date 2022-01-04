Ballad Health is requesting relief when it comes to enforcing a renewed vaccine mandate from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services by Jan. 27, citing staffing concerns.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine sent a letter to Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, on Monday making the request.
In November, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services published a rule requiring employees at a wide range of health care providers who receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding to get the first vaccine dose in December and to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.
While injunctions issued by two federal courts have blocked that mandate in 24 states — with the U.S. Supreme Court set to hear oral arguments this week on that and a separate mandate for private employers — the federal agency has renewed its requirement for the remaining states, including Tennessee, and says those that don’t comply could be terminated from the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Under the new rule, first vaccine doses are required by Jan. 27 and second doses, if applicable, by Feb. 28.
Levine said in the letter that if the Jan. 27 mandate stays in effect, that Ballad could lose up to 2,000 employees. That is about 15% of Ballad’s workforce.
"If Ballad Health were to terminate even a fraction of these employees, or if the employees were to resign over concerns with being required to take the vaccine, this would harm our health system’s ability to operate,” Levine said in the letter.
Ballad Health is already facing staffing shortages with more than 600 positions currently being open in the health system. Presently, about 400 of those openings have been temporarily filled with costly contract nurses.
Levine fears that Ballad facilities may be forced to turn away patients or reduce services at hospitals due to staffing shortages that could occur because of the mandate.
While over 95% of Ballad’s physicians are vaccinated, Levine estimates only about 60% of non-physicians at Ballad are fully vaccinated.
“The employees who are refusing the vaccine include employees in nursing, housekeeping, food service, and other critical positions,” Levine stated in the letter.
Levine wants the CMS to consider three possible alternatives to its virtually zero-tolerance approach to the vaccine mandate.
In the letter to CMS, Levine first lists the possibility of a waiver system, which could exempt certain hospitals, including Ballad facilities.
"CMS should consider permitting hospitals in health professional shortage areas to seek waivers from the mandate if they can demonstrate difficulties with retention of staff. Those parts of the country which already suffer from shortages, and which are disadvantaged in terms of recruitment and retention, need to first do no harm in terms of staffing availability,” Levine said. "Permitting health systems that can demonstrate staff retention challenges to seek waivers would be fair and would appropriately recognize the importance of balancing appropriate staffing levels at healthcare facilities with the administration’s desire to increase vaccination rates among healthcare workers.”
If waivers are not an option, Levine would like to see the vaccine mandate deadline delayed to allow Ballad more time to increase its employee vaccination rate.
"In the absence of offering the option to seek a waiver, CMS should delay implementation of the vaccine mandate at least through June for facilities located in health professional shortage areas. This will allow facilities located in the areas with the greatest healthcare workforce shortages time to implement policies and procedures aimed at improving vaccination rates,” Levine stated. "This will also help ensure that individuals who are living in rural communities are not disproportionately impacted by staffing shortages that may occur as a result of employees refusing the vaccine."
Levine then asked CMS for flexibility in enforcing the mandate.
"CMS should take a flexible approach to surveying for compliance with the vaccine mandate and allow providers to show that if they are not compliant, the lack of compliance is due to the facility prioritizing appropriate levels of staffing to care for the needs of the community it is responsible for serving. An important part of the mission of CMS is to ensure high quality care provided through compliance with the conditions of participation,” Levine said. "Thus, if the facility determines that terminating a material number of employees can impair its ability to keep the facility clean, feed its patients, or provide appropriate and safe levels of staffing for direct care, this determination should be considered before penalizing the licensed entity.”
Levine said flexibility has been paramount in health care providers’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he wants CMS to extend that flexibility to vaccine mandates.
"Our ability to respond to this pandemic has been greatly improved by the flexibilities the federal and state governments have offered healthcare providers as we navigate uncharted territory,” Levine said. "We ask that the agency demonstrate the same flexibility as we work together to achieve higher vaccination rates in healthcare facilities across the many different regions of our country."