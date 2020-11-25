With a record number of new cases in the region last week, Ballad Health officials continue to call for limiting Thanksgiving celebrations to help prevent an even larger spike of COVID-19 in coming weeks.
Between Nov. 15 and 21, 3,644 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the highest weekly increase since the pandemic began in March. The system also recorded its highest weekly coronavirus death toll at 97.
On Tuesday, Greene County recorded 19 new cases of the virus, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. The county now has 325 active cases and has had 2,878 people contract the virus since March. in the 10-county region in Northeast Tennessee served by Ballad Health, 107 new cases were reported on Tuesday by the state.
The Department of Health noted in its social media posting of the data Tuesday that a lower number of tests were processed overnight due to a systems issue and it anticipates a bulk of the tests to be included in the daily case count update over the next couple of days.
The recent number of new cases indicate that “rampant virus spread” continues in the region, according to Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer for Ballad Health. Swift and other Ballad Health officials spoke Tuesday during the health system’s weekly coronavirus briefing.
“We know, based on this virus and based on the data, that some of those cases will end up in the hospital a week or two from now, and we know some of those patients won’t leave the hospital,” she said. “Our team members are fighting every day to help our patients.”
“But the truth is, honestly, we are not the front line,” Swift continued. “The community and you are our front line. If you dismiss the preventive measures, you are not only putting yourself at risk but are putting others at risk. … Please recognize your role in this pandemic and act responsibly.”
Last week, Swift asked people to celebrate Thanksgiving with only those in their immediate household and find alternate ways to reach out to family and friends over the phone or through digital means to prevent further increases in the number of new cases that could overwhelm the health system.
While she stands by those recommendations, Swift said she understands that some people are planning to have gatherings and asks that they have them in the safest way possible, implementing as many preventive measures as possible.
If the region does have a surge of cases following Thanksgiving, it will impact the Christmas holidays and the health care system could quickly reach that catastrophic number that would overwhelm its resources, she said.
“If the virus is spread during Thanksgiving … it may make a dark holiday,” she said. “Thanksgiving may determine what your Christmas looks like. I know this is hard. It has been a long year for all of us. Please don’t give up. Please keep fighting with us and our front line health care workers.”
Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health echoed Swift’s comments. “We can’t emphasize enough how important your actions are right now impacting the holiday. The actions you take now will determine whether someone has a good holiday or a devastating one.”
STATS, PROJECTIONS
On Wednesday, Ballad Health reported that 211 people were hospitalized within its facilities with COVID-19 and one individual had been admitted with symptoms while awaiting test results. Forty-four of the coronavirus patients are in intensive care units and 29 of those are on ventilators.
Greene County had no new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. Since March, 116 people from the county have needed hospital care to treat the virus. Likewise, no new deaths from the virus were reported locally on Tuesday. The number of inactive cases for the county is now at 2,482 — the number of people either 14 days beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms without hospitalization.
Deaton said that the overall hospitalization number can show small drops or increases day by day, but hospitals are typically dealing with larger changes in admissions and discharges. “We could have 40 discharges in a day, but 46 or 47 new admissions,” he said. “There is a lot of movement in those numbers.”
The positive rate, the percentage of people testing positive among all those tested for COVID-19, for the region is at 18% for the past seven days. Although it is down slightly, Deaton said it is higher than both the statewide percentages for Tennessee and Virginia over the same period. The positive rate for Tennessee was 14.8% in the past seven days, while Virginia’s was 7.4%. Greene County’s was 17.6%.
Also concerning, Deaton said, is the climbing number of deaths from the virus. In the past seven days, 97 people have died from the virus in Ballad Health facilities, he said, while the pervious high for a week was 82.
Swift said that the number of people hospitalized with the virus continues to be between 7% and 9% of those who test positive. Currently, 225 Ballad Health employees are in either isolation or quarantine due to having the virus or having been in close contact to someone with the illness, Swift reported.
The Ballad Health officials reported that convalescent plasma continues to be an effective treatment and 1,117 units have been given to patients thus far with 1,320 total donations. Anyone who has recovered from the virus is encouraged to consider donating plasma at the Marsh Regional Blood Center, which can be contacted at 423-408-7500.
ICU EXPERIENCES
One of the reasons to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is the unpredictability of how the virus will affect people, according to Ballad Health officials.
Nina Baker, a physical therapist working in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Bristol Regional Medical Center, shared her personal experiences in seeing how the illness affects patients differently.
In the COVID unit, Baker said she works with all the patients to help them recover mobility, retain muscle strength and help reduce the possibility of blood clots.
The patients have ranged in age from those in their 20s to the elderly, she said, and they have had to intubate people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, and some did not have any underlying medical conditions.
A patient’s oxygen level is closely monitored by her as well as the nurses and physicians, Baker said, and is where some of the differences in the illness between individuals can occur.
Some patients experience hypoxemia.
“They are unable to feel when their oxygen level drops and can be talking to you as normal,” she said. “An oxygen level of 93 or higher is normal. Theirs can be in the 50s.”
Other patients have experienced a delayed drop in oxygen levels once they have gotten up and moved around, she said. In those patients, their oxygen levels drop once they sit back down and they become light-headed or dizzy.
Baker said some patients experience the opposite. Their oxygen levels are at 100% when they lying down, but can drop to the 70s once they sit up.
Patients may be in the ICU for weeks, and the health care providers get to know each one, and with the inability to have visitors, the staff often are the ones providing emotional support to them.
“We try to calm their fears while maintaining honesty,” she said. “The hardest part is the high number of people who die despite the fact we have done everything we can do.”
The staff in the ICU also depend on each other for both physical and emotional support, she said, and they celebrate successes.
“For each and every one who goes to rehabilitation, we celebrate that success,” Baker continued. “It is a team effort.”
No one is immune from catching the virus, Baker said, ending her comments with a request for people to take the virus and precautions seriously.
“Wear a mask, wash your hands and try to distance yourself,” she said. “Do what you can to stay safe. This virus is serious and it is very deadly, and you should be deadly serious about it.”