With the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the region, Ballad Health is relocating some staff to support hospitals that have the most dedicated beds for coronavirus patients in the system.
This includes temporarily shifting staff from the progressive care unit and respiratory therapy department at Greeneville Community Hospital East to support patient volumes at Johnson City Medical Center, according to a statement from Ballad Health about the staffing changes.
The cases in Greene County went up 14 on Monday and there are now more than 900 people with coronavirus in the Northeast Tennessee region served by Ballad Health.
“We are working with the impacted team members to make this transition as smooth and safe as possible,” according to the statement. “Greeneville Community Hospital will continue to evaluate all areas to respond to the pandemic and maximize acute care capacity in our local facility.”
Ballad Health is also making similar changes at its other community hospitals to support patient care at the tertiary centers, which includes Johnson City Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and Bristol Regional Hospital.
“During this unprecedented time, we must be flexible and pull together as a team to meet the needs of our patients,” according to the statement.
According to Ballad Health officials, part of the system’s coronavirus response plan is to treat the most severely ill at the three tertiary centers with those with less serious cases treated at the community hospitals. If there is a surge of hospitalizations that exceeds the capacity in these facilities, Ballad Health has prepared Greeneville Community Hospital West and Lonesome Pine Hospital in Southwest Virginia as facilities to care for those less seriously ill.
The number of coronavirus cases in Greene County since the pandemic began increased by 14 on Monday to a total of 223, according to the daily report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
There are now 121 active cases of the virus in Greene County. Three people have died locally from the virus, with the latest recorded over the weekend. The state report lists 99 people as recovered from the illness in the county.
In the eight counties in Northeast Tennessee served by Ballad Health, there are 924 people with active cases, up more than 400 cases in five days.
According to Monday’s data from the state, two Greene Countians had been hospitalized with the virus in the previous 24 hours with a total of nine additional people admitted to a hospital within the Ballad Health system in Tennessee in that time period.
Since the pandemic began, 113 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus in the eight Northeast Tennessee counties served by Ballad Health. Last Wednesday, Ballad Health reported that 60 people were hospitalized at that time.
According to Ballad Health officials last week, the system is in the process of increasing the beds designated for coronavirus patient care to 150.
Statewide, the number of cases increased by 1,639 on Monday. There have been 79,754 cases reported since the pandemic began in Tennessee with 33,780 active cases. Four more people across the state have died from the virus, according to Monday’s report. There have been 847 deaths statewide from the illness during the pandemic, and 45,974 have recovered.
Tennessee counties continue to top virus cases per capita
Tennessee’s Trousdale and Lake counties on Monday continued to have the highest per capita caseloads in the country after outbreaks at state prisons led to the community spread of the virus. Trousdale was reporting 1,543 cases out of a population of 9,573, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. Lake had 700 cases in a population of 7,526.
The statewide four-day average for new cases as of Sunday was 2,264, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.