Amid the continued slowing of new COVID-19 cases, Ballad Health has suspended its biweekly media briefings.
Ballad has reported declining COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-September.
On Wednesday, Ballad reported 180 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in its facilities. That number included 47 patients in intensive care units, with 39 on ventilators.
The daily scorecard, as well as updated data on vaccinated and unvaccinated patients in the hospitals, will continue to be distributed by the health system.
Ballad Health will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Appalachian Highlands, and it will announce any further updates or changes as they become necessary.
To fully bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Ballad Health continues advocating for wearing masks in public and COVID-19 vaccinations for all who are eligible.
Masks are still required in all Ballad Health facilities, which include its community vaccination center inside the mall in Johnson City and mobile vaccination events.
Ballad Health’s community vaccination center is open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and it provides first- and second-dose vaccines for everyone older than 12, as well as third doses for those age 65 and older; long-term care residents and staff; adults who work and live in high-risk settings, including healthcare workers, teachers and grocery store workers; and adults that are immunocompromised.
According to Ballad, while vaccination does not always prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death.
As of Wednesday, 44.4% of the population in Ballad Health’s 21-county service area had been fully vaccinated, the health care system reported.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk-in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to reserve times for a first or second dose.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is taking place at Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 news and updates will continue to be shared to www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.