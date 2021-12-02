The mandatory Dec. 5 deadline for Ballad Health employees to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or face losing their job has been suspended indefinitely.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine informed all Ballad employees of the change in an email he sent out Wednesday afternoon.
Ballad Health announced on Nov. 11 that all Ballad employees would have to begin their COVID-19 vaccination series by Dec. 5 in order to comply with the United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate.
Ballad officials said the system had to comply with the mandate as over 70% of its patients are a part of Medicare and Medicaid programs, and Ballad needed to be able to receive funding and care for these patients.
Levine explained to employees in the email Wednesday that Ballad has been monitoring litigation across the nation dealing with the vaccine mandate for the past few weeks, and that now CMS has been prohibited from enforcing its mandate by a federal court order filed Tuesday.
“Late yesterday, yet another federal court issued an order enjoining CMS from enforcing its rule nationally. This latest ruling suspends any enforcement of the CMS rule pending the outcome of the litigation,” Levine said in the email.
“As a result of all this, Ballad Health is suspending the Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine Policy implemented and first communicated to you November 11th. This suspension is pending the ultimate outcome of the litigation. The December 5 deadline for receiving your first shot is therefore suspended,” Levine told Ballad employees in the email. “As always, Ballad Health seeks to comply with properly promulgated rules and laws, and will act accordingly in such cases.”
Even though the mandate has been suspended for now, Levine still strongly encouraged Ballad employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We continue to urge you to consider the vaccination, particularly if you are at higher risk of serious illness. The number of hospitalizations is increasing, and we continue to see that the overwhelming majority of people who are dying or suffering significantly, are not vaccinated,” Levine said. “The evidence strongly shows that those who are vaccinated, and who get the virus, largely do not wind up being hospitalized or seriously ill.”
Levine said that Ballad Health will continue to update its employees as events and litigation regarding the vaccine mandate progress.