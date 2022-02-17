Ballad Health will soon begin investing millions of dollars to help retain and attract employees in an attempt to remedy its staffing issues.
In a message to Ballad employees on Wednesday, Ballad Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said the health system will invest millions in the expansion of affordable childcare within the system and full scholarships for Ballad employees who pursue higher education in certain clinical disciplines.
Levine said in a press conference Wednesday that Ballad currently has over 600 open clinical positions. Levine hopes that these investments will prevent Ballad from losing more employees, before leading to employment gains.
“Our team members have shared with us that childcare options are an important consideration for them as they build and sustain their families. Already, Ballad Health operates two childcare centers, one in Johnson City and one in Elizabethton. Hospitots in Johnson City and the Childcare Center in Elizabethton, are rated by Tennessee with 3-stars, the highest rating available. But, like most childcare centers, there are wait lists,” Levine said. “Yesterday, our Board of Directors made millions of dollars of investment available to expand our existing two childcare centers and build as many as 11 new centers throughout the region for the primary purpose of serving members of the Ballad Health team with subsidized childcare options. This is a major capital investment combined with the ongoing annual investment in the provision of subsidies to help make childcare more affordable for our team members.”
Levine noted during Wednesday’s press conference that many employees at Ballad had been working for the cost of childcare, and some were debating leaving their positions to become stay-at-home parents.
The expanded childcare initiative is still in the early stages, but Ballad has committed to moving the process forward as fast as possible.
“We will move as quickly as possible to implement this, recognizing that building and staffing these facilities will require some time. We will share our timeline with you as the plans are completed,” Levine said in the message to employees.
Ballad Health will also begin providing scholarships to employees furthering their education.
“Ballad Health will provide full scholarships for any eligible team member who pursues higher education in certain clinical disciplines. Based on the educational program, Ballad Health will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for team members who pursue higher education for an initial degree in nursing (RN and LPN), imaging, medical technology, surgical technology and catheterization lab technology,” Levine said in Wednesday’s message to employees.
According to Levine, the scholarships will cover tuition, fees, and books up to $1,500 a term for an LPN, $2,500 a semester for team members pursing an associate degree (RN, surgical technology, catherization, lab technology and medical technology, and $4,500 a semester for team members pursuing a bachelor’s degree in medical technology.
“Ballad Health will assist team members with contacts to the admissions process to various colleges if needed, and team members can still work while pursuing their degrees,” Levine said in the message to employees. “We are now accepting applications for the student scholarship program for team members.”
Both of these investments come on the heels of Ballad announcing a bonus for employees.
The bonus is meant to show appreciation to employees who have worked on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full-time Ballad employees who averaged 60 hours of work per two-week pay period from July 4, 2021, through Jan. 31 will receive a bonus of $1,250.
A $750 portion of the bonus will be paid to those employees in March, with the remaining $500 being paid in July, according to Levine’s message.
Part-time Ballad employees will receive a bonus of $625. That bonus will paid in separate installments as well, with $375 being paid in March and $250 being paid in July.