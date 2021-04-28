“This pandemic is not over,” Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said Wednesday in a Ballad news briefing a day after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that mask mandates are being lifted across the state and that COVID-19 is no longer a statewide health crisis.
Deaton said that, as “we see those mandates are going to be going away across the state of Tennessee, it remains important to practice masking, distancing and hand-washing as a matter of personal responsibility."
An earlier Greene County mask mandate expired at the end of February. On Wednesday, the county recorded seven new COVID-19 cases and had 100 active cases, the Tennessee Department of Health reported in its daily update.
“As the governor said, we have to learn to work with it (the pandemic), to work within it, and live with it. We expect that we will see a number of COVID-19 patients for some time to come, and we have to work through that,” Deaton said.
Asked if he agreed with the governor, Deaton said he drew a distinction between the statewide perspective, which he said has to “come out of Nashville,” and the regional perspective, which may differ.
“For us locally, we still have some very high numbers,” he said. The best “orientation” on the issue, he said, is to emphasize “personal responsibility" because "we know that masks work, we know the vaccine works.”
More Tennesseans in the Ballad region need to be vaccinated, he said. “Not enough of our communities have been vaccinated yet. That’s a concern for us.”
He added, “If you’re 16 or above, take the time to get the vaccine. It’s a very quick process.” Furthermore it is free, and any side effects do not last long, he noted.
Deaton encouraged those with questions about the vaccines to bring those questions to their personal health providers.
He also released the latest COVID-19 “scorecard” from Ballad, which shows that nearly 98,000 persons have tested positive for the COVID virus in Ballad’s 21-county service region since March 1, 2020, and that the number of COVID-related deaths in that region are now at 2,008, nine of those deaths occurring in the previous seven days.
He called passing the 2,000 deaths mark a “terrible milestone.”
The positivity rate was at 10.7 percent for that seven-day period, slightly down from the previous rate.
As of Wednesday, 122 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ballad facilities, with 19 beds in reserve for COVID patients not in use within the system.
Within Ballad’s 21 counties, 42,300 individuals have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 39,189 of them also having received the second dose. Deaton urged those who still have not received the second dose to do so as soon as they are eligible, including young people.
The latest scorecard records about a 17 percent decrease in COVID-19 cases within the region, this being the first such decrease in several weeks. He attributed this to the growing number of people who have received the vaccine.
Data on COVID deaths indicate, Deaton said, that younger people now are not only contracting the virus, but being hospitalized for it, and in some cases dying.
A matter of concern, Deaton said, is that “we seem to be moving closer to a more aggressive variant strain (of the virus) in the region.”
The “Safer at Home” program, which monitors COVID patients not ill enough to require hospitalization but who do need ongoing attention, has 77 patients in home quarantine through it, he said.
Regional wastewater testing done for Ballad by an outside entity indicates that the B117 variant COVID virus, first reported in the United Kingdom, has “overtaken the original strain of COVID-19 in our region … and we’re also seeing some other strains as well.”
Yesterday, he said, the Northeast Regional Health Department confirmed also that the so-called South African and Brazilian strains of the virus have been detected in our region, causing concern of potential for a new spread.
Clay Reynolds, chief physician executive for Ballad, said that the water testing has been done at water treatment plants in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol, and confirmed the presence of the COVID variants, which he theorized may be part of what accounts for an increase in cases among younger persons.
Further water testing is anticipated and should help to identify any trends, he said.
The briefing also brought news that vaccinations without appointment will be available starting Monday at the Johnson City Mall. Ballad is “transitioning” its Elizabethton vaccination site to the mall location, and walk-ins will be accommodated there and hours extended.