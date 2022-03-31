The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region is continuing to drop, according to numbers reported by Ballad Health on Thursday.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 57 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, and no pediatric patients. That is a decrease from 81 the previous Thursday, and 119 two weeks ago.
Ballad also reported that five COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units, and four were on ventilators.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 86% are unvaccinated. One-hundred percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad ICUs are unvaccinated, and 100% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
After previously releasing data daily, Ballad now releases data once per week.
Moving forward, Ballad will provide their weekly updates on the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the system on Thursdays.