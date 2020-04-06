A Bulls Gap bar operator was issued a criminal summons Friday night for violation of an emergency declaration for remaining open in violation of Gov. Bill Lee’s stay at home order relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
Deputies went about 10:15 p.m. Friday to the Blue Smoke Tavern at 16130 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. A deputy looked through a window and saw someone playing pool, others dancing and music coming from the building, Lt. Mike Fincher said in a report.
Lights were on in the bar and several cars were parked around the building. The front door was unlocked and deputies entered.
Eleven people were counted inside the bar, including a DJ playing music, the report said. James M. Rahme, of Lenoir City, was sitting at the bar with an alcohol beverage in a bottle in front of him. He was asked to turn the music off and tell those inside to leave, the report said.
Rahme told deputies he “had permission from the State of Tennessee to be open,” the report said.
Rahme was issued the summons after presenting identification and a business license.
Deputies explained to Rahme “what he could and could not do under the declaration” to the best of their understanding. He said most bar patrons had already left and he was getting ready to close when deputies arrived.
Lee signed an executive order Thursday requiring Tennesseans to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.
Rahme is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Greene County General Sessions Court.