Kingsport – After much deliberation, and out of an abundance of caution, Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium has made the difficult decision to cancel Summer Day Camp for 2020, a release says.
The park will begin issuing refunds this week to anyone who has already completed paid registration. Those who paid their registration fees via Eventbrite will be refunded to the same account/method of payment used to confirm the reservation.
“Although we are extremely disappointed, this is the correct and proper decision,” Park Manager Rob Cole said in the release. “We remain hopeful, however, and anxiously await our campers’ return in the summer of 2021!”
For more information on Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, please visit baysmountain.com or call (423)229-9447.
