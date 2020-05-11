Beersheba Decoration Day Set May 11, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Annual Decoration of graves for Beersheba Cemetery will take place on Sunday, May 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Child Dies In Camper Fire, Second Child Injured Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Steven Michael Waits (Died: May 3, 2020) Parents Charged After Child Dies In Fire Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.