Although the region is still facing the COVID-19 pandemic, some lessons are emerging from its first few weeks, according to Ballad Health officials.
Social distancing has proven effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the region in recent weeks. That social distancing will be key in continuing to keep the spread at a manageable level for health care as the economy reopens, Eric Deaton, Ballad Health chief operating officer, said during a media briefing Thursday.
“With the reopening, we will continue to stress for people to stay out of large groups and use appropriate hygiene measures to restrict the spread of the virus,” he said. “Social distancing and these other things are going to be very important moving forward.”
Greene County had 38 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, up one from the day before, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Twenty-five of those have recovered from the illness, according to the state data.
Three other counties in the region showed increases on Thursday. One additional case was reported in each of Greene, Carter, Cocke and Hamblen counties.
Tennessee now has 8,266 cases statewide with 170 deaths attributed to COVID-19. No new deaths were reported in the Northeast Tennessee region Thursday.
Currently, Ballad Health has more than 300 beds available for care of COVID-19 patients throughout the system and adequate supplies of personal protective equipment to handle projected increases of virus spread in the region currently shown by its models, Deaton said.
Thirteen patients with COVID-19 were being cared for Thursday in Ballad Health hospitals throughout the region, he said.
Six patients have been treated with convalescent plasma received from donors in the region who have recovered from the coronavirus, he said. Information about those patients will be part of a national study, headed by the Mayo Clinic, of the effectiveness of treatment using antibodies from those who have recovered from the illness.
TELE-MEDICINCE, TESTING
The pandemic has also shown the importance of tele-medicine in providing needed health care without potential exposure of a patient to the coronavirus, Deaton said.
Ballad Health has added technology to allow its physicians throughout the region to use tele-medicine to see patients through use of electronic means rather than an office visit. The technology has also been added to urgent care clinics within the system.
While Ballad Health has had a good relationship with local health departments and emergency responders, the pandemic has reinforced how well these agencies work together for the good of the community.
“It has been a great team effort,” Deaton said. “I am proud of what has been done by our team and by all our partners.”
Ballad Health’s efforts to secure in-house rapid result testing apparatus will play an important part as the health system looks toward restarting its elective surgical and diagnostic procedures halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deaton said.
Currently, the testing is being used for patients already hospitalized and those who come into the emergency room who are showing symptoms of the illness, he said. Once elective procedures begin, the tests could be used to check incoming surgical patients as a part of pre-operation procedures, Deaton continued.
Asked about a concern people may have about exposure to COVID-19 in having an elective procedure, Deaton said there is a low risk to surgical patients due to the measures that Ballad Health has in place to isolate coronavirus patients or those who have respiratory symptoms within hospital.
Surgical patients will not be in the same areas as COVID-19 patients, he said.
These same measures are also being taken in emergency rooms to isolate any patients with COVID-19 or with respiratory symptoms to keep all others safe, Deaton said.
While it is understandable that people are concerned about exposure to the coronavirus, individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, stroke or other emergency are urged to seek immediate care, he said.
ELECTIVE PROCEDURE PLANNING
Planning for the restart of elective procedures is a growing focus of the health system.
One of the reasons elective surgeries were halted was to preserve supplies of the protective equipment to have them available if needed for doctors, nurses and other health care professionals caring for coronavirus patients, Deaton explained.
However, once elective surgeries are again performed within hospitals, protective equipment is needed by surgical teams, as well.
“We have to balance the need for the PPE for COVID-19 patients with what is being used for elective surgeries,” he said. “Our goal is to make sure we have an adequate supply of PPE to care for the coronavirus while providing what is needed for surgical teams.”
The group working to formulate Ballad Health’s plan includes surgeons, nurses and anesthesiologists, and they will be looking at patient needs and how to prioritize surgeries as they restart, Deaton said.
The number of surgeries that have been deferred since the coronavirus outbreak probably are in the hundreds, and it could take months to catch up with that demand, he estimated.