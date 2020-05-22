JOHNSON CITY – The George L. Carter Railroad Museum on the campus of East Tennessee State University has canceled the 5th Annual Big Train Show for the health and safety of patrons, vendors and model railroad enthusiasts.
The train show, originally scheduled for June 5-6 in the ETSU Mini-Dome, has steadily become one of the largest in the southeastern United States and the most anticipated show for rail fans and model railroaders in the region. Plans are underway to hold the event in the same venue next year. The tentative date is June 4-5, 2021.
For the safety of museum volunteers and weekly visitors, the George L. Carter Railroad Museum remains closed to the public. Dr. Fred Alsop, director for the museum, anticipates a gradual opening with limited visitors allowed to enter the museum at one time.
“We do look forward to being able to show our many annual visitors and supporters our outstanding model railroad layouts that are a small link to the railroading history of Johnson City and Upper East Tennessee,” he said.
To learn more about the Carter Railroad Museum, visit www.etsu.edu/railroad.