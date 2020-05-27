The next president and chief executive officer of Greeneville Light & Power System was selected Tuesday.
Chuck Bowlin, who is currently director of operations and engineering, was approved as the next president and CEO by the Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors. The board provides oversight to the power company.
Bowlin will begin his new position in July. He is active in the community, having served on the Board of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County and is active in the Greeneville Lions Club.
Current President and CEO Bill Carroll will be retiring at the end of June.
Tuesday was also the first day that the customer service lobby was reopened to foot traffic at the Greeneville Light & Power office on North College Street.
The office was closed to public access in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic with customer transactions conducted through the drive-thru at the office or over the telephone. GLPS officials have said that customers were understanding of the change and it had gone well.
With the reopening of customer service, some changes have been made to ensure safety for both employees and customers. Those visiting the customer service area are asked to wear a facial covering.
One exterior door has been designated as the door to enter with the other as the exit. Inside the lobby, customers are asked to follow directions for customer flow with red arrows directing them to representatives if they need to make a payment and yellow areas leading to representatives to help with other needs such as having service installed.
Customers are also asked to practice social distancing and stand at the places marked on the floor.
GLPS representatives will be wearing masks to interact with customers and will be disinfecting areas often.