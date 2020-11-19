Due to COVID-19 the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville’s Annual Celebrity Auction event will be moved completely online for 2020. The event was scheduled for Nov. 21 but approaching Thanksgiving and the increase in virus cases has the club trying something new, according to a release from the organization.
The online auction link will be available the first week of December for item previews, and the auction will go live for 7 days starting Dec. 3. Local bidders can still pay cash or check after the auction is complete, and items will be available for scheduled pick-up or shipping. The event sponsors are Forward Air, South State Contractors and Summers-Taylor.
“This is a very important fundraising event for us and an event that so many sponsors and community members look forward to each year,” said Jessica Poore, resource development director for the local Boys & Girls Club.
“Part of the reason this event will still be a success is because of the hard-working staff, volunteers, board members and sponsors who find so much value in what we do here at the club and work hard to keep that going,” continued Poore.
Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, said that it it was a challenging decision to make.
“As much as I enjoy the live auction each year, unfortunately due to COVID-19 and health concerns in our community, this is the best way to have our event,” he said. “It does give us a chance to offer the auction to a broader audience and hope that we can interest new participants that may come when we are able to have the event in-person in the future.
The Boys & Girls Club will be sharing additional information about the event and the link for the auction soon on its website and Facebook page. The auction will feature more than 600 items that range from sports, movie, and television memorabilia to local artisan items and gift cards.
For more information on the auction, contact Bullington or Poore at 787-9322, Aly Collins at 787-9334 or visit the Boys & Girls Club website or Facebook page.