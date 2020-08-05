With summer travel and plans curtailed for many due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County are offering some fun activities for home on the organization’s Pinterest page.
With more caregivers and children spending more time at hime, the Boys & Girls Club wants to offer activities that kids of all ages can enjoy in the comfort of home, according to a release from the organization.
The page offers more than 3,000 arts and crafts ideas, 2,000 fun food ideas, 1,500 science and mathematics activities, 1,500 reading activities, 1,000 sports activities and a special new board that is a fun selfie challenge created by the Boys & Girls Club staff featuring their selfies at each location.
The page with almost 16,000 pins can be found at www.pinterest.com/bgcgreeneville .
“With the coronavirus outbreak continuing to keep families at home, many parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy, entertained, and learning as much as possible,” said Director of Operations Aly Collins. “Many of our pinned activities and projects are easy, inexpensive and designed to keep your kids occupied.”
Collins said she hopes activities can help keep children busy until they can go back to school and participate in classroom activities.
For more information about Boys & Girls Club activities or information on getting involved with the club, contact Collins at 787-9334, or Jessica Poore or Scott Bullington at 787-9322.