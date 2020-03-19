The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County will be closed March 23 to April 6 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
With health officials encouraging the public to take proactive steps to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and in consideration of the health of the many families the organization serves, the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County will close on Friday, according to a release from organization.
The club has been open 7:30 am-5:30 pm each day this week and will do so on Friday as well. It will remain closed until April 6 when both local school systems are scheduled to go back to school, the release stated.
Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Scott Bullington said the organization made the decision after consulting with local health officials and based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Boys & Girls Club is a gathering place for children from throughout the community and the organization wants to do what is best for the many children served and their families, according to the release.
While the Boys & Girls Club is not aware of any cases of COVID-19 among its members, staff or volunteers, the decision is made through an abundance of caution to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the release stated.
The Boys & Girls Club sees the health and safety of its club members, staff and volunteers and each of their families as top priority, according to the release.
The organization will check with health care experts to make the best decision on reopening the club should the closure time need to be extended.
To keep up with the Boys & Girls Club you can follow the agency on Facebook or Twitter or visit its website at www.ggcbgc.org.