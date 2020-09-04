The Boys & Girls Club has transformed to help students and their families with the challenges of distance learning.
With area schools needing to reopen using virtual teaching methods due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents and caregivers have felt the strain of trying to both work and watch students during the day.
To help families with this challenge, the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County has created the Fall Virtual Learning Academy to aid students in their new learning process, according to a release from the organization.
Keeping young people on track academically during the pandemic means clearing one of the first major hurdles – logging on to the virtual classroom. The Boys & Girls Club has created a virtual learning academy where a group of students can safely access their virtual classrooms while maintaining social distance.
“It is essential that we are there when families need us the most,” said Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club. “We’ve never found ourselves in a situation this dire with educating the young people of our community.”
In setting up the virtual learning academy, the Boys & Girls Club on West Church Street has transformed into a series of small classrooms for students to use for their classroom calls and homework.
Students can attend the Club from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and work with staff in small groups to complete homework and attend virtual classes. Breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack are provided for the students, the release stated.
The Boys & Girls Club has increased its wireless Internet capacity and added additional classroom infrastructure and supplies to best aid students with their educational needs.
When the virtual school day is complete, students can participate in regular after-school programming offered by the Boys & Girls Club.
While club staff do not take the place of teachers, they are working to keep kids focused, field questions and anticipate challenges with the virtual learning process, according the release. They are also helping provide breaks for other activities such as reading, art, fitness and more.
Desks are assigned to facilitate contact tracing, if needed. Other safety protocols include daily COVID-19 symptom checks, temperature readings, mandatory face coverings and dedicated cleaning crews and quarantine spaces.
“Virtual school can work, but the only way it’s going to work is if everyone does their part,” stated Aly Collins, director of operations for the local Boys & Girls Club.
Part of the process has been lowering staff-to-child ratios, purchasing personal protective equipment, opening the club’s doors during the school year 10 hours a day and enacting extra sanitizing and cleaning protocols, which are crucial in protecting both the youth and staff at the facility.
“With the increase in operations, comes an increase in costs that have not been passed along to our members,” Collins said. “The Boys & Girls Club is a lifeline for many families that allows those parents to remain employed and children safe while they are at work. Now we can help fill the role of keeping them on track academically with virtual school, too.”
The Boys & Girls Club Virtual Learning Academy comes on the heels of completing a summer tutoring program that was funded through a grant with the Haslam Family Foundation.
The Tennessee Tutoring Corps provided 10 college student tutors who worked daily with small groups of children at the club to help mitigate summer learning loss and reiterate learning material from lost classroom time due to COVID-19 last spring.
“The work that the Boys & Girls Club is doing has never been more critical in supporting our local children,” said Wendy Peay, executive director for the United Way of Greene County. “That is why we’re proud to support the Boys & Girls Club as part of our response to COVID-19 relief needs and throughout the year. They are going above and beyond to make a difference for the families of Greeneville & Greene County.”
The United Way funding has helped the Boys & Girls Club keep all of the full-time and part-time staff employed and provided the necessary resources to serve youth safely amid the closure of schools and other support systems throughout the community, the release stated.
Bullington added, “With the organization’s new Virtual Learning Academy, students will receive instruction and support needed for their continued emotional, social and academic development. I am glad that our board of directors allowed us to be open 10 hours a day to serve our community during this time of need. Of course, this will cause much higher expenses than anticipated, but it is the right thing to do for our community.”
As the Boys & Girls Club remains flexible to meet the evolving needs caused by COVID-19, the local organization is also facing rising operating costs. Costs have risen significantly since March due to extended operating hours for children, increased staffing for new safety measures and purchases of personal protective equipment, sanitizer, and cleaning supplies, the release stated.
The Boys & Girls Club is working to combat these challenges and continually preparing for what might happen next.
“The entire community benefits when children have a safe place during the day and parents can maintain employment,” Bullington said.
For more information on the Virtual Learning Academy, The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County, or ways that you can help support the local organization contact Bullington or Jessica Poore at 787-9322, Collins at 423-787-9334 or visit the Boys & Club’s website or Facebook page.