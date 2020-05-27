The Greene County Board of Education will consider its budget for the next fiscal year as well as a Return to Action plan for school activities when it meets Thursday.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will take place via Zoom. A recording of the meeting will be made available to the public on request.
The board will consider approval of its food service, capital projects and general school fund budgets for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Budget Director Diane Coles and Director of Schools David McLain presented the upcoming year budgets earlier this month at the board’s annual budget workshop.
As proposed the budget includes funding for some positions needed to fully staff the three new middle schools which will open in the fall. It also includes the addition of two nurses in order to place a nurse in each school as well as funding for the northeast Tennessee regional curriculum director position.
Due to declining enrollment, McLain said the school system’s estimate of state Basic Education Program funding for the upcoming year has dropped by over $400,000 compared to the current year’s funding.
The board will also consider approval of a Northeast Tennessee School Systems Scholastic Activities Return To Action Plan.
The plan includes the stated goals of maintaining a safe and healthy community, to position the school system for a return to normal scholastic activities in the fall and to safely return students and teachers to those activities.
Per the plan, students and teachers are to have their temperatures checked regularly, and any individual with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher is to be sent home or kept separate from others if they are unable to leave. The individual must then maintain a normal temperature for three days before returning.
The plan also includes procedures involving students and teachers who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are infected, with or without symptoms.
Spectators for sports are not to be allowed, according to the plan, and activities should consist of a maximum of 10 people, which usually will be nine students and one instructor, the plan says.
If approved, further information will be communicated regarding procedures and status of events.
Also on the agenda is approval of English Language Arts textbook materials for adoption.
Presentations, except a presentation by Schneider Electric, and celebrations remain postponed due to COVID-19.