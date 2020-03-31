Many businesses in Greene County are finding ways to help the community with the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presents.
Help has come from a range of businesses and has taken many forms.
At Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan, 1055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, employees are offering a “Gateway Delivers” program, which assists with grocery and prescription pick up.
Fixed Operations Manager Abby Lawson said she came up with the idea when she was driving to work and noticed fewer cars on the road than usual.
“I started thinking about our customers and how so many of them are in the risk categories and how they could be at home worried about how to get their medicine and food,” Lawson said. “With over 200 vehicles and a young and healthy staff, I knew that we could use our resources to help the people that have been so good to us and our community, whether they are Gateway customers or not.”
Through Gateway Delivers, Lawson and other Gateway employees are available to pick up and deliver prepaid grocery orders and prescriptions.
Anyone in need of this service should call the office at 639-5151.
“Just give us a call and we can get them taken care of,” said Customer Experience Manager Cassie Irvin. “We’ll do all the legwork.”
Comcast announced several measures and services earlier this month, including that it will provide free public-use wifi hotspots for 60 days.
A press release from the company said this service is not limited to Xfinity Internet subscribers and will be available to anyone who needs them for free.
There are a number of hotspots within Greene County. A map of the hotspots, searchable by zip code, is available at www.xfinity.com/wifi, the release stated. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots, and then launch a browser.
The release also said the company would be pausing its data plans through the 60 days time period and giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.
Comcast will also not disconnect a customer’s internet service or assess late fees for the next 60 days if the customer contacts the company and lets it know they can’t pay their bills during this period. Company representatives will be available to offer flexible payment options and can help find other solutions, the release stated.
Comcast also announced it will offer its Internet Essentials program for low-income families for 60 days free to those in its service area who qualify for the service.
The speed of the program’s internet service was also increased to 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream. That increase will go into effect for no additional fee and it will become the new base speed for the program going forward.
Comcast’s efforts to assist will be helpful for school systems as they grapple with how to proceed with online learning when not every student has access to the internet at home.
Staples, 1505 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, is also offering help to students and families with learning at home.
Supervisor Brian Setser said Staples is offering free printing services.
“Just bring in what you want to print on a usb drive,” Setser said. “We’re trying to help our our teachers and parents doing teaching from home.”