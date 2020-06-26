Carson-Newman University announced its plans to resume classes and residential living for the fall semester.
Classes will begin Aug. 19, a release from the university said.
In-person instruction for Carson-Newman will conclude by Thanksgiving and resume with online instruction for the remainder of the semester. Dining and residence halls will remain open.
Though planning continues, the university’s fall plan encourages every member of the campus community to conduct daily health monitoring, practice physical distancing, wear masks when appropriate, practice good personal hygiene, and report symptoms or possible exposure, the release said. The university has also implemented enhanced cleaning protocols.
Carson-Newman will make several accommodations to retain in-person instruction while meeting physical distancing requirements, the release said. These measures include moving sizeable courses into large classrooms, dividing sections into smaller meeting groups during the week, and providing hybrid-learning opportunities to enhance face-to face-courses.
Fall break has been canceled. The university is also encouraging students to limit travel and remain on campus during the fall semester.
The university will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines and follow higher education guidelines put forth by the Tennessee Governor’s Office.
“As we’ve shared this summer with our campus community, things are going to look a bit different on campus,” said Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler. “The well-being of our students, faculty and staff is paramount. We are working diligently to provide a healthy place to live, work and study. Because of COVID-19, we’re going to have to change some of our routines. However, Carson-Newman’s mission has not changed. It is just being expressed in new and creative ways.”
With no students on campus this summer, the university has taken the opportunity to renovate and update residence halls and living spaces, according to the release.
For more information visit cn.edu/covidupdates.