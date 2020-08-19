JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University is on the short list of institutions equipped with the experience and affordability to prepare students for their careers during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release from the university.
Educate To Career, a nonprofit organization focusing on educational attainment and career outcomes, named Carson-Newman as a Tier 1 institution for the key metrics families need to consider in the current climate. The key metrics are economic value, ability to provide experienced instruction in person and through distance learning, and robust systems to support distance learning.
“Carson-Newman’s faculty and staff are devoted to seeing our students through these challenging times and helping them achieve their full potential,” University President Charles A. Fowler said. “This top-tier placement reflects the dedication that we as Christian educators have to meeting our students’ needs and preparing them for a brighter tomorrow.”
The ranking assesses colleges’ abilities to graduate students at a reasonable total cost and get them into the labor market with high relative earnings, the release said.
“Students and their parents are extremely cautious about college value today,” ETC President Michael R. Havis said. “They want an affordable education that will put them on a pathway to a real career. Carson-Newman University has proven its ability to deliver a meaningful education, while keeping tuition affordable.”
For more information about the university, www.cn.edu.