When Chuckey-Doak Middle School student Jaron Cobble spent his gift money on a 3D printer in February, he didn’t anticipate he would soon be using it to make medical professionals’ and other essential workers’ jobs more comfortable during a global pandemic.
As a sixth-grade student, Jaron is already interested in pursuing a career in engineering and was excited to pool money he had been given for Christmas and his birthday to buy a personal 3D printer.
Jaron’s teacher in the gifted program, Jessie Beth Miller, said when Jaron excitedly told her about his printer, she suggested he try making Harry Potter wands with it, but instead Jaron made a tool to hold computer cords and wires out of the way.
When the coronavirus began to affect Greene County, Jaron started to think about how he might be able to use his printer for the greater good.
“I wanted to help people,” Jaron said.
“He’s super practical and really thoughtful,” said Miller.
Initially Jaron decided he wanted to use his printer to make full masks, but after discussion with his family, he went back to the drawing board and decided to make mask straps, or ear guards, from a template he found online instead.
Kristin Cobble, Jaron’s mother, explained that the printer takes time, and a large object like a full mask takes several hours.
“Because it takes so long he wouldn’t have been able to do so many,” Cobble said.
Jaron found the template online for a 3D printed mask strap, which allows for the mask to be fastened around it instead of on the wearer’s ears.
Made of a plastic-like material called polylactic acid, the straps are thin and flexible, and Jaron is able to print five of them at a time.
It takes at least three and a half hours to print a set of five, and he has been able to make around 15 or 20 in a day.
Cobble said she and her family have friends in the medical profession, who work in veterinary offices and other essential fields and who have to wear masks all day to protect themselves and others while working. She said she heard from some of those friends that the continued pressure from the straps on their ears becomes painful, even to the point of starting to blister.
“When you’re in those things eight to ten hours a day, your ears get sore over time,” Cobble said. “These help protect the ears.”
Jaron tried the template he found online and it worked, but in trying it out with different masks, the family realized that it didn’t work as well with homemade masks.
So Jaron got back to work to tweak the design to better fit masks others are making at home.
What started with Jaron’s idea to help people has turned into a family affair, as Jaron’s parents assist with his project.
“It’s been going really well,” Jaron said.
Cobble said the family have been staying up late and getting up early to make masks, as the printer is too loud to run at night.
Cobble said Jaron gets up in the morning, finishes his school work first and then starts printing.
“Pretty much since he started, that thing goes not stop,” Cobble said.
When it came to donating the products, Cobble said she was unsure of where to start and had concerns about taking to social media with it, in case the demand became higher than Jaron could keep up with, so she began asking friends who she knew were wearing masks for hours or full days at a time at work.
Cobble’s friend Molly Berry, who works at Crestview Animal Hospital on Industrial Road, was among the first to get one of Jaron’s 3D printed straps after she told Cobble that wearing a mask all day at work was hurting her ears.
“It’s actually saved my ears,” Berry said. “I absolutely love mine.”
The Cobbles brought enough for Berry and her coworkers, and Berry said they were put to use immediately.
“I could tell a big difference,” Berry said. “The masks don’t fit differently. They still do their job, but with less pain.”
Berry said she and her coworkers are appreciative of Jaron and his family.
The Cobbles have a backlog of requests for the straps from friends and friends of friends, which Cobble manages in an effort to ensure everyone gets them in the order they need them. She said Jaron has been keeping up with it, too.
When one delivery, usually consisting of 10-15 straps, is finished, the family sanitizes them and seals them in a plastic bag to be delivered.
Cobble said Jaron also includes a handwritten note to the frontline workers who receive them.
Then they drive them to their destination, wearing masks themselves, and donate the straps, usually from inside the car.
Cobble said the outing to deliver the straps gives them something to look forward to, and the project as a whole helps with anxiety about the situation and related life disruptions.
“It has given him a focus and a purpose, to do something meaningful and have a contribution to our community,” Cobble said. “Doing this has helped me as much as its helped him. It helps to be able to have something to put your focus on. This hasn’t been easy for anybody.”
Cobble said when Jaron is older and looks back on this time, she doesn’t want him to only remember the anxiety and death tolls.
“I want him to remember how the community came together,” Cobble said.
Although the Cobbles have a backlog already, they are still accepting requests, which may be emailed to kpjcobble@gmail.com.