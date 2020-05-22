Cedar Creek Church of God will be welcoming their congregation back on May 24. The church pandemic team have divided their congregation in half to assist with keeping safe social distance. Members with the last name beginning with A-K are encourage to attend the 9 a.m. service and names beginning with L-W attend the 10:30 a.m. service. Members with special circumstances may attend a different service as needed. Services will continue to be broadcast online, for those that feel uncomfortable or unable to attend.
Members are asked to us the front doors of the church only. The sanctuary and lobby will be sanitized between each service. Bathrooms will be sanitized after each use. Members’ temperatures will be taken prior to entering the church with a no-touch thermometer. Those with temperatures of 99.9 degrees or higher are asked to remain home. Masks are required for attendees, and complimentary mask will be available for those that do not have or forget theirs.
There will be no Sunday school classes or children’s church, as well as no nursery provided. Children’s activities will be provided in the pews. There will also be no Sunday or Wednesday evening services.
These changes are in accordance with the national and state Ministries of the Church of God, the state of Tennessee and the CDC.