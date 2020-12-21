A change in hours and testing methods will go into effect this week at the COVID-19 testing site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus.
Hours have been extended to 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Greene Valley site at 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., according to information from the Northeast Tennessee regional office of the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Tennessee Department of Health has also announced that testing sites across the state will begin offering self-testing kits to adults three days a week beginning Monday to allow staff members to transition to vaccination of frontline health care providers and first responders.
The new COVID-19 self-tests will be offered to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Monday, according to a release from the Department of Health.
On these days, public health staff members at each TDH COVID-19 testing site will provide self-testing kits to adults who wish to be tested. Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing.
Adults tested with the new self-tests will register and receive their results online. The self-tests are not approved for use in children under age 18.
Children and adults unable to register online can still receive the standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives. Information will be provided to participants at testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
This week, there will not be testing on Thursday and Friday due to the Christmas holidays. Likewise, testing sites will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the New Year's Day holiday.