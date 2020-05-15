The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office this week announced the 300th life-saving alert by a smoke alarm installed through the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program.
The life-saving alert happened in January Johnson City, a TDCI news release said. Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said that while many people are staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a good time to make sure smoke alarms are functioning properly.
Started in 2012, “Get Alarmed” is an in-home fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program created to help reduce the risk of home fire deaths.
Through the program, the SFMO has partnered with Tennessee fire departments and volunteer organizations to install 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms for Tennessee residents. The smoke alarms are purchased with funds via a federal grant.
A TDCI news release said that to date, more than 191,000 smoke alarms have been installed in Tennesseans’ homes.
An additional 231,500 smoke alarms have been distributed to fire departments across the state.
IN GREENEVILLE
The Greeneville Fire Department is a program participant.
Weems said Thursday that the Greeneville Fire Department has been installing smoke alarms for Greeneville residents since 2007.
“Since that time, we have installed more than 5,000 smoke alarms,” Weems said. “Starting in 2007, we received several grants that allowed us to purchase smoke alarms, and in 2012 we began our partnership with the State Fire Marshal’s Office ‘Get Alarmed, Tennessee’ program.”
As more people are remaining at home in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Weems said it’s important “to remember fire safety measures that can prevent fires from occurring.”
“Many fires start in the kitchen. Residents should remain in the kitchen while frying, grilling, broiling, or boiling foods. Make sure combustible items are kept away from the cooking surface, and clean the cooking surface and oven regularly,” he said. “Have a lid for your pan near the cooking surface. If needed, place a lid over the burning pan if you can do so safely, then turn off the burner.”
Weems said never to attempt to remove a pan that is on fire from a burner, “and do not use water to extinguish a grease fire.”
“In the event of an oven fire, turn the oven off and keep the oven door closed. Now is a great time to review and practice home fire escape plans as well as test smoke alarms,” he said.
“We are proud to continue our partnership with the state, because we know that working smoke alarms save lives,” Weems said.
He said the Greeneville Fire Department encourages anyone in the Town of Greeneville who needs a smoke alarm to contact the fire department at 423-638-4243.
TRACKING PROGRAM EFFECTIVENESS
In order to track the program’s effectiveness, Tennessee fire departments provide statistical information to the SFMO when a “Get Alarmed” smoke alarm alerts a resident to a fire.
The 300th alert occurred in Johnson City in January and was recently verified by the Johnson City Fire Department, the news release said.
“‘Get Alarmed’ is the perfect synergy of state and local partners fulfilling Governor Lee’s vision for improving Tennessee communities while focusing on public safety,” State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Hodgen Mainda said in the release.
“I commend the staff of the State Fire Marshal’s Office and all our local partners who have been crucial to this program’s ongoing success. I urge Tennessee residents who are in need of working smoke alarms to contact your local fire department and ask if they participate in ‘Get Alarmed, Tennessee’ today,” Mainda said.
Working smoke alarms combined with fire safety education and other fire prevention methods have contributed to Tennessee improving its overall rate of fire fatalities, the release said.
Once ranked among the highest states in the country in its rate of unintentional civilian fire deaths, Tennessee’s recent fire data from 2019 shows a 10 perecnt decrease of fire deaths, which follows an overall national downward trend.
State Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley said in the release that “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” was created with one goal: “To help save the lives of Tennessee residents.
“The 300th life-saving alert is a milestone for the ‘Get Alarmed’ program, our Department, and the entire State of Tennessee. By working with our local partners in the Tennessee fire service, this program has helped make Tennessee a national leader among our peers,” Farley said.
Added Johnson City Fire Department Chief Jim Stables:
“Here in the Appalachian region of Tennessee, we frequently work with families who may not have the means to provide their own smoke alarms. The ‘Get Alarmed’ program fills a void for many Tennessee communities and should be heralded across the nation,” Stables said.
“The ‘Get Alarmed’ program offers quantifiable proof of its success when someone gets to see his or her family again after a working smoke alarm detects a fire and allows that person to safely escape. This program is a model for how state and local governments should work together, and I wholeheartedly support it,” he said.
SFMO SAFETY TIPS
WHen installing smoke alarms in a home, the SFMO reminds consumers of the following tips and best practices:
• Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement. For the best protection, smoke alarms should be installed inside and outside sleeping rooms. Make sure everyone can hear the alarm and knows what it sounds like.
• For the best protection, equip your home with a combination of ionization and photoelectric smoke alarms or dual-sensor alarms. Interconnect the alarms so that when one sounds, they all sound.
• Smoke alarms with non-replaceable (long-life) batteries are available and are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps on these units, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
• For smoke alarms with any other type of battery, replace batteries at least once a year (preferably twice a year during daylight saving time). If that alarm chirps, replace only the battery.
• Even alarms that are hard-wired into a home’s electrical system need to have their battery back-ups maintained in case of electrical power outage.
• Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning to keep smoke alarms working well. The instructions are included in the package or can be found on the internet.
• Test alarms once a month using the test button. Replace the entire alarm if it’s 10 years old or older or if it fails to sound when tested.
• Devise a fire escape plan with two ways out of every room and a designated outside meeting place. Share and practice the plan with all who live in the home, including children.
• When a smoke alarm sounds, get out of the home immediately and go to your pre-planned meeting place to call 9-1-1.