All camping, cabins, group recreation sites and restrooms in the Cherokee National Forest were closed at noon Monday and will remain closed until at least May 15, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The closings are in response to guidance from state health officials and experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the news release, and will be reevaluated in May.
This closure include the Ocoee Whitewater Center, Chilhowee Day Use, Buffalo Mountain ATV Trail, all campgrounds, cabins, beaches, shooting ranges, picnic pavilions and all restrooms. Boat launches, most trailheads, and the general forest area, including trails and river corridors, will remain open to hiking, biking, boating, dispersed camping, hunting, fishing, etc. The use of trail shelters on the Appalachian Trail is discouraged. The Forest Service asks that people follow social distancing guidelines and “leave no trace” principles and carry out all trash and refuse.
“By closing campsites and group recreation sites, the USDA Forest Service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public,” the agency said in the news release. “The health and safety of employees and the nearby communities is always our top priority at the USDA Forest Service. Please remember to review current recommendations from the CDC and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees and our volunteers.”
In addition to closing camping and group recreation sites, all Cherokee National Forest offices are operating virtually until further notice. This means many employees are teleworking and are no longer doing business in person. No face-to-face meetings are being scheduled. Customers needing information, permits and maps are encouraged to visit the website https://www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee/ or call the nearest Cherokee National Forest office during regular business hours for assistance:
Ocoee Ranger District: 423-338-3300 Tellico Ranger District: 423-397-8455
Watauga Ranger District: 423-735-1500 Unaka Ranger District: 423-638-4109 Forest Supervisor’s Office: 423-476-9700
Individuals with paid reservations through May 15 will be contacted by email and full refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees, according to the news release. Individuals should not attempt to contact Recreation.gov to request a refund, as that will lead to a cancellation fee being charged. Reservations made farther into the future will remain valid, unless circumstances demand further closures.
Visitors are primarily responsible for their own safety. Law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19 issues. High risk activities such as rock climbing or motorized activities that increase the chance of injury or distress should be avoided. For the most current and accurate information about COVID-19, contact the local health officials or visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov. Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at www.usda.gov/coronavirus.