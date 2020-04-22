Families sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic are subject to stress factors including unemployment, finances, education and health.
Professionals whose job it is to investigate reported cases of child abuse are particularly concerned about the welfare of children in abusive homes.
The “second set of eyes” normally provided by teachers, counselors and other adults is not present, opening the door for child abuse to go unreported, said Deana Hicks, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center in Mosheim.
Figures from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services show a 30 percent decline in referrals statewide in cases of suspected child abuse from March 1 through April 7, compared to the same time frame in 2019. The numbers are alarming, Hicks said.
“It absolutely is a concern of ours. We know kids are at home and coronavirus causes stress on a lot of people and the kids having to stay at home. We know that it puts a lot of families at risk,” Hicks said Tuesday.
She said the state Children’s Advocacy Center is trying to make the public aware of the situation.
“We’re trying to get the word out. Be vigilant. If you suspect any maltreatment of children, please make a report,” Hicks said.
Everyone in Tennessee is required by law to report child abuse or suspected child abuse immediately. To report child abuse, call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Child abuse can also be reported online at https://apps.tn.gov/carat/.
“All reports can be made anonymously,” Hicks said.
The United Way of Greene County helps fund the Child Advocacy Center in Mosheim. Executive Director Wendy Peay also expressed concern this week about the potential for child abuse with families isolating at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One thing that is very troubling during this crisis is children in bad home situations. We are very concerned about child abuse,” Peay said. “When children aren’t going to school and no one is seeing them on a regular basis and stress levels are high, it’s a recipe for disaster.”
Police regularly respond to domestic violence calls involving adults in Greene County.
“Child abuse is even more scary because the kids rarely report to strangers. Teachers tend to be our first line of defense, and now kids aren’t in school,” Peay said. “We’ve talked and schemed and are hoping there is something we can do, even with the stay-at-home and social distancing orders.”
The Child Advocacy Center served 243 suspected victims of child abuse in Greene County during the fiscal year starting July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019. Hicks and others believe suspected cases of abuse are going unreported because of the stay-at-home order associated with the coronavirus.
“Our biggest fear just now is that families are all isolated,” Hicks said.
About 80 percent of referrals to the CAC involve allegations of sexual abuse.
“In that type of situation with isolation it’s harder for (victims) to come forward when they’re living at home with their abuser.” Hicks said. “If there’s no one else there with access to the kids, it makes it harder for the abuse to be reported.”
The CAC partners with law enforcement, the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Greene County Juvenile Court, Frontier Health and the state Department of Children’s Services to identify and protect victims of child abuse.
Gov. Bill Lee brought attention to the fact April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month during a recent daily COVID-19 press briefing, and urged Tennesseans to report suspected child abuse or neglect.
Lee's "Safer-at-Home" order keeps families home to help slow the spread of COVID-19. For some children home isn't the best environment.
“Another collateral side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is domestic abuse, particularly child abuse, in our state. As schools and many childcare centers are closed and children are outside of the structured environment they are normally in, I want to remind everyone that each of us is a mandatory reporter of suspected child abuse,” Lee said.
“I encourage all Tennesseans to be vigilant, to be engaged, to be certain that during this time of crisis we don’t add additional damage and that children are safe and protected,” he said.
Officials say higher levels of stress due to self-isolation, combined with many adults suddenly working from home or facing unemployment, could potentially lead to an increase in the number of children being physically or sexually abused or neglected.
“This is a real concern. We normally receive many reports of child abuse and neglect from teachers, child care workers, and medical professionals — all people who see children on a regular basis," state Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Jennifer Nichols said.
“With families staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and schools and childcare centers closed, there are fewer eyes on this vulnerable population."
The CAC office on Main Street in Mosheim remains open, although with social distancing practices in effect, use of the phone and social media has increased to provide services, Hicks said.
The office number is 423-422-4446.
The state CAC Facebook page can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/TNCAC/
While practicing social distancing, Hicks said extended family members or friends can still keep in touch with families through applications like Facetime or Skype.
“Pay attention to things that might be off,” she said. “Be vigilant and report. Our children are literally dependent on it.”