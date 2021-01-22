Federal child abuse and neglect data shows 2019 had the lowest number of victims who suffered maltreatment in five years.
But statistics for 2019 do not necessarily reflect the current situation in East Tennessee in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deana Hicks, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center in Mosheim.
The annual Child Maltreatment Report of the Children’s Bureau at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families analyzes data collected by state child protective services agencies. The report presents fiscal year 2019 data, the latest data available. Fiscal year 2019 covers the time frame from Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019.
Of approximately 3.48 million children who were the subject of an investigation or alternative response in fiscal year 2019, about 656,000 children were determined to be victims of maltreatment, down from 677,000 victims in 2018.
About 84.5% suffered from a single type of maltreatment and 15.5% suffered from two or more types of maltreatment. The most common single maltreatment type was neglect at 61% percent, followed by physical abuse, at 10.3%.
“This report illustrates that the majority of victims experienced neglect and not abuse,” Jerry Milner, Associate Commissioner of HHS’ Children’s Bureau, said in a news release.
“Neglect is also the primary reason for family separations in the child-welfare system, and is more common among families living in poverty. This underscores the importance of community efforts in preventing child maltreatment by ensuring every family is safe, secure and has the support needed to raise their children in a healthy environment,” Milner said.
The number of child fatalities due to child abuse and neglect increased by 60 in fiscal year 2019. The number and rate of fatalities have fluctuated during the past five years, according to HHS.
A national estimate of 1,840 children died from abuse and neglect in fiscal year 2019, compared to an estimated 1,780 children who died in fiscal year 2018.
FIGURES TELL ONLY ‘PART’ OF STORY
Hicks said in a recent email that the data “does seem to indicate that we are winning the war on child abuse.”
Nationally, there has been a decrease in the number of substantiated child abuse cases, which provides reason to believe the abuse occurred based on the standard set by each individual jurisdiction.
“However, that only tells part of the story. The data referenced in the article is regarding substantiated allegations of abuse. As the article noted, each state or jurisdiction sets its own criteria for what constitutes child abuse and the threshold needed to classify a case as unsubstantiated or substantiated,” she said.
But Hicks added that unsubstantiated “does not mean the abuse didn’t happen and that child is not a victim.”
False allegations of child sexual abuse occur in only 3% of cases, she said.
“Unsubstantiated means that at that moment it could not be proven with a preponderance of the evidence that the child is a victim. A better metric on how we are doing in the war on child abuse is to discuss allegations versus substantiations,” Hicks said.
The number of severe abuse and neglect allegations have remained consistent at the 3rd Judicial District Child Advocacy Center for the past several years until 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hicks said.
Nearly 12% fewer children were served by the local CAC in 2020.
“Not every child who comes to the attention of the Child Advocacy Center has been abused or neglected. However, every child deserves a high quality investigation to make sure he or she receives the help they may need,” Hicks said.
The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hancock, Hamblen and Hawkins counties.
Other factors prompt Hicks to emphasize a second point.
She said the statistics from the CAC “paint a different picture than the article.”
“Child Advocacy Centers were designed to ensure that the severe cases of child abuse were investigated by a team of professionals and children were not re-victimized by the child welfare system,” Hicks said.
In Tennessee, severe child abuse is defined as any type of sexual contact or sexual component to a child under the age of 13, sexual contact or sexual component of a child ages 13 to 17 if the alleged perpetrator lives in the home with the child or serves in a care-giving role, or abuse or neglect that would cause significant bodily harm including drug exposure and exposure to methamphetamine labs.
“So, even though the article notes that most victims are neglected rather than abused, our experiences are different because we only become involved with cases meeting the criteria for severe abuse,” Hicks said.
Sexual abuse allegations remain the reason for 85% of the children coming to the attention of the 3rd Judicial District CAC based in Mosheim, Hicks said.
PANDEMIC FACTORS INTO ABUSE INCREASE
“Our statistics show that the number of child victims of severe abuse is increasing, especially in 2020. I believe the overall stress of the pandemic, negative economic impact, and family isolation can be directly attributed to the increase in substantiated cases,” she said.
Hicks said that the CAC’s Child Abuse Investigative Teams, or CPITs, for the 3rd Judicial District investigated the deaths of six children in 2019 and determined that only one was caused by the direct abuse or neglect of the caregivers.
In 2020, CPITs investigated the deaths of seven children “and determined that four were directly caused by abuse or neglect,” she said.
Each state bases its own definitions of child abuse and neglect on standards set by federal law, according to HHS.
Most states recognize four major types of maltreatment: neglect, physical abuse, psychological maltreatment, and sexual abuse. Additional types of maltreatment measured in the report include medical neglect and sex trafficking.
“Although any of the forms of child maltreatment occur separately, they can also occur in combination. The maltreatment type of sex trafficking was introduced in the fiscal year 2018 data cycle. For 2019, there were 877 victims of sex trafficking in the 29 states that were able to report this relatively new field,” the HHS news release said.
Forty-seven states reported that 38,625 infants with prenatal substance exposure were referred to child welfare agencies for fiscal year 2019. The total represents an increase from the 27,709 infants with prenatal substance exposure that were reported in 45 states during 2018.
The HHS Child Maltreatment 2019 report and previous reports can be found at: https://www.acf.hhs.gov/cb/report/child-maltreatment-2019
Hicks said in an interview last year the Tennessee state Children’s Advocacy Center is trying to make the public aware of the situation.
“We’re trying to get the word out. Be vigilant. If you suspect any maltreatment of children, please make a report,” Hicks said.
Tennessee citizens are required by law to report child abuse or suspected child abuse.
The Child Advocacy Center can be reached by phone at 423-422-4446, or by email cac3jd@gmail.com.
To report suspected child abuse, contact the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services at 1-877-237-0004 or 1-877-54ABUSE (1-877-542-2873). An online referral can also be made at https://apps.tn.gov/carat/.
“All reports can be made anonymously,” Hicks said.