The coronavirus pandemic has pre-empted another community event.
After much consideration, the Exchange Club of Greeneville and the Greene County Partnership have announced the cancelation of the 2020 Greeneville Christmas Parade.
In working with the local, safety, and health officials it became clear that a traditional parade during a pandemic was not in the best interest of the community, according to a release from the Partnership.
“Each year thousands of volunteers, spectators, and participants join on Main Street for the parade festivities and this year we do not believe it is in the best interest of the community to have,” the release stated. “Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our community.”
“We hope everyone will remain vigilant during this time to use social distancing, wash your hands, and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” the release continued. “Our Christmas wish is that everyone remains safe and healthy during this unprecedented pandemic. We look forward to bringing a bigger, better parade to Greeneville on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.”