Greeneville City Schools will remain on the current A/B hybrid schedule through at least Friday, Oct. 30 due to the sharp increase of COVID-19 cases within the community, a press release from the school system said.
The decision was made after evaluating Greene County COVID-19 data and consulting with local and regional health departments, the release said.
This update is an overriding change to the scheduled shift to in-person learning on Oct. 26 that the district communicated to families on Sept. 29.
Moving forward, according to the release, a decision will be made by 6 p.m. each Wednesday about the operating schedule for the following week after evaluating the past week's data and consulting with the local and regional health departments.
All safety, cleaning protocols and mitigation efforts outlined in the district's Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools document will continue to be followed, the release said. The document remains available to view on the Greeneville City Schools website, www.gcschools.net/ under the "COVID-19 Re-Entry Information" link.
The district will continue to monitor the health and safety of students and staff along with community conditions as outlined in the Framework document and make adjustments to the plan and operating schedule as conditions warrant.