Civil Service Board To Meet Tuesday Jun 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Civil Service Board will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of Greeneville Town Hall, 200 N. College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greeneville Civil Service Board Boardroom Greeneville Town Hall Institutes Civil Service Board Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Car 'Mystery Guest' Mike Pence Surprises Scholars, Police Demolition Begins To Make Way For Crowfoot Alley Parking Lot Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Rheatown Road Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.