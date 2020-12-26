The Greene County Clerk & Master’s Office will be closed the week of Dec. 28 through Jan. 1 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Kay Armstrong, Greene County clerk and master, said Saturday that three full-time employees in the office have tested positive for coronavirus.
Closing the office is in compliance with Tennessee Supreme Court guidelines issued Dec. 17, Armstrong said.
The office is scheduled to re-open at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4. It is located in the Greene County Courthouse at 101 S. Main St.
“As far as I know, presently, we will be back to somewhat normal as of Jan. 4,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong referred to a section of the the Tennessee Supreme Court order that states individuals “who have come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 should quarantine until the tenth day following the exposure without testing or until the seventh day following the exposure with a negative test result.
One Clerk & Master’s Office employee must quarantine until Jan. 11 to follow COVID-19 protocols set forth in the order, Armstrong said.
Greene County Chancery Court filings can continue to be made via fax, email or the drop-in slot on the Clerk & Master's Office door.
The office fax number is 423-798-1743. The office phone number is 423-798-1742.
Delinquent property taxes can be paid online or by personal check & money order via the U.S.Postal Service. To look up tax amounts and make tax payments, go to the following website: https://www.greenecountychancery.org.
For guidance on COVID-19 quarantining, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.