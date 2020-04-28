As shelter in place continues to be the norm and schools remain closed across the country, Comcast announced Tuesday that it is extending measures to provide internet service through June 30 to help ensure students can finish out the school year from home and remain connected to the internet during the COVID-19 crisis.
“These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives,” said Dave Watson, Comcast cable chief executive officer. “Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet.”
Comcast will continue to offer Xfinity WiFi hotspots for free, pause its data plans and offer 60 days of Internet Essentials free for new customers, according to a release from the company. Comcast is the primary cable television and a major internet provider for Greene County.
Xfinity WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free, including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. There are dozens of hotspots in Greene County. A map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots can be found at www.xfinity.com/wifi.
With so many people working and educating from home, Comcast has also paused its data plans since mid-March.
While the vast majority of customers do not come close to using 1 terabyte of data in a month, Comcast is giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge through the end of June, the release stated.
Comcast is also extending its offer for 60 days of free service of its Internet Essential broadband plan. Internet Essentials is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95 a month. For more information, visit www.internetessentials.com.
In addition, Comcast will not disconnect Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, or Xfinity Voice service, and will waive late fees through June 30 if a customer contacts the company to let them known they cannot pay bills during this time, the release stated. Flexible payment options or other solutions are available to customers.
For more information and updates from Comcast related to Coronavirus, visit: http://www.comcastcorporation.com/COVID-19/.