With distance learning plans rolling out across the country due to the coronavirus, Comcast has announced a new program for cities, schools and nonprofits to connect large numbers of low-income K-12 students to the internet at home. The Internet Essentials Partnership Program is designed to help accelerate internet adoption at a critical time, a press release from Comcast said.
In nearly 10 years, Internet Essentials has become the nation’s largest low-income internet adoption program and has connected millions of people to the internet, the release said. It offers households low-cost, broadband internet service for $9.95 per month, the option to purchase a subsidized computer, and options for digital literacy training. Comcast also announced it is giving all Internet Essentials customers its xFi platform, which enables parents to control and manage their children’s WiFi connected devices.
ACCELERATING INTERNET ADOPTION
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Internet Essentials Partnership Program has collaborated with more than 70 schools across the country, according to the release. The program relies on public-private partnerships and enables communities to work together to coordinate funding to help connect K-12 students at no cost to the customer.
The program also includes two months of free internet service for new Internet Essentials customers. Recent partnerships with schools in Chicago, Atlanta, Sacramento, Pittsburgh, Portland, and Arlington, Virginia, mean more than 200,000 qualified students now have a greater opportunity to get connected, the release said.
“We’ve seen firsthand that low-cost internet access is an important part of improving digital equity and creating positive opportunities for low-income students and families,” said Dana Strong, president of Xfinity Consumer Services. “Through this new partnership program, we are accelerating the efforts of cities, schools, philanthropies, nonprofits, and private citizens to collaborate and open the doors of internet access for more families in need.”
According to the release, the initiative builds on Comcast’s recent announcement that it will continue to offer, through the end of 2020, all new Internet Essentials customers two months of free internet service and it will forgive back debt due so more families can apply.
ONLINE SAFETY
With so many families at home, parents and caregivers need controls to manage their home WiFi connection and their children’s devices, so Comcast is providing all Internet Essentials customers free access to xFi, the release said. It is a digital dashboard that enables customers to set up and manage their home WiFi. With it, they can see what devices are connected, set safe-browsing modes so children can only access age-appropriate content, get notifications about activity on their home WiFi, and have the ability to pause devices for dinner or bedtime.
PARTNERING TO BRIDGE DIVIDE
Barriers to broadband adoption are more complex than having access to an internet connection, even when it’s heavily discounted or free, and it’s clear that no single entity can solve the digital divide alone, Comcast said in the news release. The company has partnered with more than 10,000 government and elected officials, school districts, libraries, nonprofits, community-based organizations and others to address the full range of barriers to broadband adoption, the release said.
Comcast also announced plans to convene a series of virtual national and regional summits this fall. Each one will focus on several issues including education, broadband adoption, digital and media literacy and training, and internet safety.
This fall Comcast will publish its annual Internet Essentials progress report and relaunch its Internet Essentials Partner Portal, located at www.internetessentials.com/partner, to include case studies, research, and links to creative broadband adoption solutions, the release said. Resources there will be made free for anyone to access, including other Internet Service Providers and nonprofits.