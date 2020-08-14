Comcast is launching a “Internet Essentials Partnership Program” to help provide students from low income families access to the internet for the upcoming school year.
The Internet Essentials Partnership Program is designed to help accelerate internet adoption at a time when many school systems are planning to return to school in a virtual, online environment due to the coronavirus, according to a release from the cable company.
The program relies on public-private partnerships and enables entire communities to work together to coordinate funding to help connect K-12 students at no cost to the customer. The program also includes two months of free internet service for new Internet Essentials customers.
“We’ve seen firsthand that low-cost internet access is an important part of improving digital equity and creating positive opportunities for low-income students and families,” said Dana Strong, president of Xfinity consumer services. “Through this new partnership program, we are accelerating the efforts of cities, schools, philanthropies, nonprofits, and private citizens to collaborate and open the doors of internet access for more families in need.”
The initiative builds on Comcast’s recent announcement that it will continue to offer, through the end of 2020, all new Internet Essentials customers two months of free internet service and it will forgive back debt due so more families can apply, the release stated.
Comcast started the Internet Essentials service about 10 years ago as a low-income internet adoption program. It offers households low-cost, broadband internet service for $9.95/month, the option to purchase a heavily subsidized computer and multiple options for digital literacy training.
The company also announced it is giving all Internet Essentials customers its xFi platform, which enables parents to control and manage their children’s WiFi connected devices.
The xFi digital dashboard enables customers to set up and manage their home WiFi. With it, they can see what devices are connected, set safe-browsing modes so children can only access age-appropriate content, get notifications about activity on their home WiFi and have the ability to pause devices for dinner or bedtime.
Anyone wishing to apply for the Internet Essentials service should visit www.internetessentials.com using any web-connected device, including mobile phones. Information can also be obtained by calling 1-855-846-8376.
Comcast says it has partnerships with more than 10,000 government and elected officials, school districts, libraries, nonprofits, community-based organizations, and others, the release stated to address the full range of barriers to broadband adoption.
Individuals and organizations interested in becoming a partner can visit: https://partner.internetessentials.com to order free collateral materials.
Comcast also announced plans to convene a series of virtual national and regional summits this fall. Each one will focus on several issues including education, broadband adoption, digital and media literacy and training and internet safety.