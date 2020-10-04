Greene County surpassed the 1,200 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend. An additional 14 cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the total cases reported in Greene County since March to 1,214, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
There were 83 active cases of the virus reported Sunday in Greene County, an increase of five from Saturday.
Inactive or recovered cases in Greene County totaled 1,083 on Sunday, up nine from Saturday’s total of 1,074. Those cases are defined by the health department as people who are 14 days past the onset of symptoms or the day of their test if they are asymptomatic.
COVID-19 deaths in Greene County remained at 48 on Sunday, the same number listed Saturday by the Department of Health.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases surpassed 200,000 over the weekend. There were 1,192 new cases of the virus reported between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Department of Health. The statewide total as of Sunday was 201,210.
Active COVID-19 cases in surrounding counties as of Sunday include 41 in Cocke County, up three from Saturday; 155 in Hamblen County, up 16; five in Hancock County, up one; 760 in Knox County, up 18; 242 in Sullivan County, up 18; 242 in Washington County, up one; and 13 in Unicoi County, a one-case increase.
Nationwide Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 7.36 million COVID-19 cases, up 49,327 from Sunday.
Deaths totaled 208,821, an increase of 703 over Saturday. New COVID-19 cases in the seven days ending Sunday nationwide totaled 300,995.
There have been 8,704 new cases of the virus in Tennessee diagnosed in the seven days ending Sunday, according to the CDC.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests can also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges posed by the coronavirus causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.